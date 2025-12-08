Ryan Reynolds' Career Began (And Nearly Ended) On This Nickelodeon Teen Soap Opera

Long before Ryan Reynolds became a household name thanks to the "Deadpool" movies, he starred in a little-known Canadian teen soap opera. The Nickelodeon show was titled "Hillside" in Canada but was, for some reason, renamed "Fifteen" in the U.S. It followed the lives of a bunch of high schoolers as they dealt with dating, bullying, drugs, and all the topical issues of the time. The 1990s series was attempting to fill the hole left behind by "Degrassi," a TV franchise that had dominated the '80s (and later resurfaced in the 2000s) but, at this point, was on an indefinite hiatus.

Reynolds appeared in "Fifteen" as Billy Simpson, a teen who starts off struggling with his parents' divorce and goes on a whole troubled journey from there. It's jarring to watch the actor in this show, if only because of how earnest the whole thing is. This was long before Reynolds found his niche as a sarcastic, comedic guy, to the point where it's hard to even recognize him here.

Speaking on "Live" in 2016, Reynolds revealed he "hated it there" and temporarily quit acting after working on the show. "After that, I ended up working at a warehouse, and I worked at a restaurant for two years," he explained before later adding, "I'm glad I did that because I didn't end up like a child actor with some depraved drug addiction."

The actor didn't elaborate on why he hated making the series (I'm assuming the cheesy material had something to do with it), but he did elaborate on the fun part of the job. "I remember we were paid 150 bucks per episode," he remarked, joking that he'd felt like a "gajillionaire" at the time. He also enjoyed the opportunity to simply "get out of the house" every day.