Ryan Reynolds Had A Small Role In A Movie That Led To A Major Sitcom
If you grew up in the 1990s, you will remember "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," the Melissa Joan Hart-led sitcom about the Archie Comics universe's most magical high school student. It tells the story of Sabrina Spellman, who, on her 16th birthday, learns that she has otherworldly abilities and comes from a long line of witches. Other than that, Sabrina is just a regular teenager who lives with her aunts and their talking cat and spends her free time hanging out with her non-magical boyfriend. The show is far more lighthearted than Netflix's horror-focused "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and it has an interesting connection to "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds to boot.
In 1996, Showtime released a "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" TV movie, which effectively served as a pilot for the sitcom. The film once again features Melissa Joan Hart in the titular role (albeit with a different surname), and while she has to contend with being a witch, she's more focused on getting the attention of a cute boy named Seth, played by none other than — you guessed it — Reynolds.
As is often the case in young adult love stories, however, Sabrina has to overcome some hurdles in an effort to get the hunky boy's attention — and he might not be worth it. With that in mind, what is it about Seth that makes the teenage witch fall head over heels for him?
Ryan Reynolds plays a jerk in Sabrina the Teenage Witch
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" might not be regarded as one of Ryan Reynolds' best movies, but it plays to his more aesthetically pleasing qualities. Seth is the high school's resident hunk, and Sabrina isn't the only person who crushes on him. That said, Seth just so happens to be dating the school's most popular student, Katie La More (Lalainia Lindbjerg), and she doesn't appreciate Sabrina desiring her man. Thus begins a feud between the teenagers, which results in Sabrina turning her foe into a poodle.
Be that as it may, Seth is a liar and a jerk who isn't worth fighting over. He's rich and handsome, sure, but he's also an entitled megalomaniac who is more than happy to leave his dates stranded if they don't smooch him in his expensive sports car. Suffice to say, Sabrina and Seth don't live happily ever after in the movie, but sparks flew between Hart and Reynolds behind the scenes after he gave her a watch as a gift. As Hart told E! News' "Beyond Candid with Giuliana":
"I chased him down, got in front of his car, and just kissed him and then made out with him all night. Then I had to call my boyfriend the next day and explain it."
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" didn't give Reynolds a chance to show off the snarky comedic skills that eventually turned him into a household name with movies like "Van Wilder" and "Deadpool." Still, he's a versatile performer who pulls off the jerky himbo archetype with aplomb, and while he didn't return for the sitcom that followed the flick, his contributions to the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" universe shouldn't be overlooked.