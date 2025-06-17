Ryan Reynolds Had A Small Role In A Movie That Led To A Major Sitcom

If you grew up in the 1990s, you will remember "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," the Melissa Joan Hart-led sitcom about the Archie Comics universe's most magical high school student. It tells the story of Sabrina Spellman, who, on her 16th birthday, learns that she has otherworldly abilities and comes from a long line of witches. Other than that, Sabrina is just a regular teenager who lives with her aunts and their talking cat and spends her free time hanging out with her non-magical boyfriend. The show is far more lighthearted than Netflix's horror-focused "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and it has an interesting connection to "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds to boot.

In 1996, Showtime released a "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" TV movie, which effectively served as a pilot for the sitcom. The film once again features Melissa Joan Hart in the titular role (albeit with a different surname), and while she has to contend with being a witch, she's more focused on getting the attention of a cute boy named Seth, played by none other than — you guessed it — Reynolds.

As is often the case in young adult love stories, however, Sabrina has to overcome some hurdles in an effort to get the hunky boy's attention — and he might not be worth it. With that in mind, what is it about Seth that makes the teenage witch fall head over heels for him?