A Fall Trilogy Is Now In The Works, So Get Ready To Fall With A Vengeance
Get ready to fall even harder! Last year's surprise hit thriller "Fall" is getting not one, but two sequels. Capstone Studios, the company behind the project, feels strongly that they have a franchise on their hands and have now officially turned this into a trilogy. The first sequel is due to begin filming next summer, with much of the original creative team returning.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Scott Mann will return to produce both movies, and he will co-write and direct "Fall 3." There is no word yet on who is going to wind up in the director's chair for "Fall 2," or why Mann won't be directing all three films. Capstone may intend to do them back-to-back, which would make it more challenging for the same filmmaker to direct both installments. The first film was originally R-rated, but landed a PG-13 rating after some F-bombs were removed from the edit. It seems likely the studio will once again shoot for a PG-13 for better box office.
Capstone CEO Christian Mercuri had this to say about the news:
"These two new sequels are wonderful opportunities to expand on the original. We want to now take the franchise even further as we assemble the very best team and ideas to ensure the next hair-raising, death-defying and pulse-pounding film to global audiences."
In the press release, Mann added:
"I am thrilled to be continuing the 'Fall' journey and taking it to the next level. We've got a really special cinematic experience planned and I'm immensely grateful to my fellow producers for backing the vision. I'm also excited to be working with new collaborators as well as reuniting with the original gang, and obviously can't wait to be back filming thousands of feet up."
A new franchise is born
Plot details for "Fall 2" and "Fall 3" are currently being kept under wraps, but the report states that characters from the first film will return, while leaving the door open for new characters to be introduced. It's unclear who all will be back for the sequels, but Mark Lane, James Harris, Mercuri, David Haring, and Mann are on board as producers, with Dan Asma, John Long, and Roman Viaris returning as executive producers.
The first "Fall" centered on Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), who climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower and wind up stranded with no way down. They must try and put their climbing skills to use as the duo fights to survive the elements with very few supplies. The film was embraced largely by critics (read our review here) and became a surprise hit. Against a relatively small budget of just $3 million, the film took in nearly $22 million at the global box office.
It had previously been revealed that at least one sequel was in the works and, at the time, it was explained that the first film had been a major streaming hit as well, particularly on Netflix internationally. Even when accounting for marketing, all involved seemingly made money on the deal, which is why it's now a franchise. Lionsgate distributed the first film domestically, but it's unclear if the studio will be involved again, or if Capstone will try and hammer out a different distribution deal for the sequels.
"Fall 2" and "Fall 3" do not currently have release dates set but stay tuned as it sounds like the studio is eager to get this franchise going, so stay tuned.