A Fall Trilogy Is Now In The Works, So Get Ready To Fall With A Vengeance

Get ready to fall even harder! Last year's surprise hit thriller "Fall" is getting not one, but two sequels. Capstone Studios, the company behind the project, feels strongly that they have a franchise on their hands and have now officially turned this into a trilogy. The first sequel is due to begin filming next summer, with much of the original creative team returning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Scott Mann will return to produce both movies, and he will co-write and direct "Fall 3." There is no word yet on who is going to wind up in the director's chair for "Fall 2," or why Mann won't be directing all three films. Capstone may intend to do them back-to-back, which would make it more challenging for the same filmmaker to direct both installments. The first film was originally R-rated, but landed a PG-13 rating after some F-bombs were removed from the edit. It seems likely the studio will once again shoot for a PG-13 for better box office.

Capstone CEO Christian Mercuri had this to say about the news:

"These two new sequels are wonderful opportunities to expand on the original. We want to now take the franchise even further as we assemble the very best team and ideas to ensure the next hair-raising, death-defying and pulse-pounding film to global audiences."

In the press release, Mann added: