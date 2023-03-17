Fall Sequel In The Works, Will Presumably Trap More People On That Tower

In news that's terrible for people with a fear of heights but fantastic for those with a penchant for schadenfreude thrills, Scott Mann's gripping survival horror film, "Fall," is getting a sequel. /Film's own Chris Evangelista described the film as a "surprisingly effective nail-biter" in his review and the relatively low-budget tale of two adrenaline seekers getting trapped on top of a decommissioned tower 2,000 feet in the air was a modest hit at the box office. However, a recent report from Deadline notes that the sequel news is not a result of the box office performance, but instead, due to the film's massive popularity on Netflix internationally.

The publication states that director Scott Mann and British producer Tea Shop Productions are currently brainstorming an idea for a follow-up feature, once again centered on the terrifying idea of being stuck somewhere way, way up high. "Fall" was initially supposed to be a rated-R horror film but utilized deepfake technology to snag a PG-13 rating, allowing the film to be accessible to a wider audience. "Fall" is currently streaming on Starz in the U.S. but has been dominating the top-10 rankings in multiple international territories on Netflix. According to the Deadline report, it has been the second most-watched film in the U.K., only trailing behind "Luther: The Fallen Sun" starring Idris Elba.

"We were pleasantly surprised by how everybody has such a visceral reaction to it," Tea Shop cofounder James Harris told Deadline. "It is one of those movies where word of mouth really helps." Mark Lane, Tea Shop's other co-founder pointed out, "It's an easy thing for people to pick up on a streamer. You can see the concept in the poster image and we're finding that if people try it, they are getting hooked instantly."