The Fall 2: Deadpoint Trailer Promises Another Intense Acrophobic Experience

When "Fall" was released in late summer of 2022, it was a reminder of how exciting genre cinema can be when the right premise is executed well. There were no megastars in the film, it wasn't based on a pre-existing IP, and it wasn't an experimental movie breaking brand new ground. Instead, "Fall" was a straight-ahead thriller in the classic style, telling the simple story of two young women looking to challenge themselves by climbing a 2,000-foot-tall television broadcasting tower, only for a series of unfortunate circumstances to strand them at the top with little hope of coming back down. The resulting survival thriller was cleverly scripted, well performed, and competently crafted, leading to "Fall" becoming a decent hit and making $21.8 million at the box office against a $3 million budget. "Fall" was more proof that films can connect with an audience as long as they have at least one compelling element. That and everyone's at least a little afraid of huge heights.

Acrophobics take heed, because the box office success of the first film means that a sequel is at hand. "Fall 2: Deadpoint" is due for release this September, and as this first trailer shows, it's playing the sequel game of "bigger is better." This time, the hapless characters (one of whom is apparently the sister of Virginia Gardner's doomed Shiloh from the first film) find themselves stranded 11,000 feet in the air during a plank walk on Thailand's Mount Kwan. While this trailer is more of a teaser, giving us just a taste of a suspenseful set piece, it still tells us all we need to know. "Fall" is back, the danger has nearly tripled, and it's going to be another harrowingly tense experience, so we'd better hold on to something.