The Fall 2: Deadpoint Trailer Promises Another Intense Acrophobic Experience
When "Fall" was released in late summer of 2022, it was a reminder of how exciting genre cinema can be when the right premise is executed well. There were no megastars in the film, it wasn't based on a pre-existing IP, and it wasn't an experimental movie breaking brand new ground. Instead, "Fall" was a straight-ahead thriller in the classic style, telling the simple story of two young women looking to challenge themselves by climbing a 2,000-foot-tall television broadcasting tower, only for a series of unfortunate circumstances to strand them at the top with little hope of coming back down. The resulting survival thriller was cleverly scripted, well performed, and competently crafted, leading to "Fall" becoming a decent hit and making $21.8 million at the box office against a $3 million budget. "Fall" was more proof that films can connect with an audience as long as they have at least one compelling element. That and everyone's at least a little afraid of huge heights.
Acrophobics take heed, because the box office success of the first film means that a sequel is at hand. "Fall 2: Deadpoint" is due for release this September, and as this first trailer shows, it's playing the sequel game of "bigger is better." This time, the hapless characters (one of whom is apparently the sister of Virginia Gardner's doomed Shiloh from the first film) find themselves stranded 11,000 feet in the air during a plank walk on Thailand's Mount Kwan. While this trailer is more of a teaser, giving us just a taste of a suspenseful set piece, it still tells us all we need to know. "Fall" is back, the danger has nearly tripled, and it's going to be another harrowingly tense experience, so we'd better hold on to something.
Fall 2 has some cool genre veterans at the helm
Although "Fall" is still a nascent franchise, it feels like making one of these is almost foolproof: Take some relatable people, strand them in a deadly situation, and watch the tension mount. Yet, the surprisingly multi-faceted nature of the first "Fall" seems to be returning in a big way here. As the trailer details, the effects of being stranded at such a high elevation include more than just fear and the danger of falling to your demise. This seems to imply that the film's protagonists (which include Harriet Slater as Jax and Arsema Thomas as Luce) have more to contend with than merely taking a wrong step.
As such, "Fall 2" has a pair of directors behind it who're worthy of taking the property to that next horrific level: Peter and Michael Spierig. The duo (who also go by The Spierig Brothers) are the dudes behind such underrated genre efforts as 2009's "Daybreakers" and 2014's "Predestination." They also made 2017's "Jigsaw," which proved they can do neat things within an established franchise. Still, for anyone who's miffed that Scott Mann, director of the first "Fall," didn't return for round two, rest assured that he's still involved as a co-writer of the script with Jonathan Frank (who also co-wrote the original film).
If all of that and this nail-biting trailer are any indication, we're in for a treat when Lionsgate drops "Fall 2: Deadpoint" in theaters on September 2, 2026.