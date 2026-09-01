Onslaught Director Adam Wingard Reveals The Hardest Part Of Making His Godzilla Movies [Exclusive]

Adam Wingard first started directing features in 2007 with "Home Sick," a twisted little horror movie that played at the Fantasia International Film Festival. After that, Wingard spent the next several years building up a certain amount of horror cred with low-budget films like "Pop Skull," "A Horrible Way to Die," and "Autoerotic." He was really thrust into the public eye in 2011, however, with the release of "You're Next," a vicious and visceral home invasion film that starred Sharni Vinson. He chased that with the Captain-America-Gone-Wrong feature "The Guest" starring Dan Stevens. "The Guest" was one of the best movies of 2014, and Wingard's new film, "Onslaught," takes place in the same universe.

After that, studios took notice, and Wingard was tapped to direct "Blair Witch," the second theatrical sequel to "The Blair Witch Project." He adapted the manga series "Death Note" and hit the big time in 2021 by directing "Godzilla vs. Kong," a $200 million FX-based blockbuster about the two titular beasties wailing on each other. It was wild and absurd, and it made $470 million. Unlike the American Godzilla films that preceded it, Wingard's "GvK" remembered to be playful and unrealistic. It's a movie about a giant radioactive dinosaur-like monster fighting a massive ape, after all. Wingard then returned in 2024 with "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," an even wilder, more absurd ultra-blockbuster. It made over $572 million.

/Film's own Ben Pearson recently interviewed Wingard, who revealed that his two "Godzilla" movies were a major source of stress. Notably, he felt he had to fight against studio expectations regarding the score. Wingard's movies tend to feature moody, John Carpenter-like scores performed on synthesizers and eschew the more traditional orchestral scores used in most movies.