How To Watch One Night Only At Home

What if "The Purge" was slightly less violent but way more sexually charged? That's the basic premise of "One Night Only," one of the most wildly inventive rom-com movies in years. Just like Blumhouse's "Purge" franchise makes murder legal for one day annually in the United States, Will Gluck's film imagines a politically warped world where single people can legally only have sex on a single night a year. Why? Because of a government mandate to restore so-called "family values" throughout the U.S.

But this is more than just the "sex Purge" movie. Instead, "One Night Only" is a delightfully sweet and genuinely funny rom-com with two phenomenal performances at its center. The film itself takes place in an alternate New York City where, as mentioned, premarital sex has been outlawed except for one night a year. From there, it follows two particular NYC residents, Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner), as they keep crossing paths and their would-be "romantic" night spirals into a string of bizarre missteps and unexpected detours ... all while they slowly realize they might be more into each other than they first realized.

"One Night Only" also features a star-studded supporting cast that includes Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), Julia Fox ("Uncut Gems"), Michelle Hurd ("Star Trek: Piccard"), Ben Marshall ("Saturday Night Live"), Mike Birbiglia ("Don't Think Twice"), Bobby Cannavale ("Boardwalk Empire"), Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live"), Nicholas Braun ("Succession"), Molly Ringwald ("Sixteen Candles"), and LeVar Burton ("Star Trek: The Next Generation"). And if you missed this one in theaters, you're in luck! Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that "One Night Only" is coming to digital on September 8, 2026. The film will then be made available to buy on Blu-ray a month later starting October 6.