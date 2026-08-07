One Night Only Director Knows What Everyone Was Saying About The Movie's Creepy World [Exclusive]

Despite the director's claim here that the filmmakers didn't want to "take a side" (and, yes, that is a pretty odd to say in this context), the movie clearly frames its mandate in a negative light. We see a politician explaining it during a TV interview, where he says it's a "badge of honor" to be an incel in this environment, and a tech bro played by "The Sheep Detectives" actor Nicholas Braun who explains how great the mandate is for his company's bottom line. Nearly every other character speaks negatively about the mandate at some point or another, and there are anti-mandate signs in the background and even an anti-mandate protest concert being advertised throughout.

But for Gluck, his characters are more important than the world they inhabit, and the details of their situation are meant to eventually fade into the background. Reasonable viewers can quibble with the way the movie explores (or fails to explore) the ideas it raises, but the film ultimately focuses on people who are living in an oppressive environment and trying to make the best of it. Given some of the absurd and draconian things Americans have lived through in the past few years, I'm guessing a lot of audience members will be able to relate to that fundamental truth. There's a built-in resilience to the story that's reflective of how we all wake up and read horrible things in the news, but still have to put our heads down and go on with our days.

You'll be able to hear my full interview with the director on the August 12, 2026 episode of our /Film Weekly podcast. "One Night Only" is in theaters now.