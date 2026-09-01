How To Watch Dwayne Johnson's Live-Action Moana Movie At Home

Earlier this year, when Disney's live-action "Moana" remake hit theaters, plenty of parents probably told their kids, "We have 'Moana' at home." Well, now that's going to be doubly true, because the "flat, lifeless, artificial rehash" (to quote /Film's review) of the wonderful original animated fantasy musical will soon be arriving on home media.

Disney has announced that "Moana" is coming to digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, and more starting on September 8, 2026. So, that's when your kids will begin playing this movie over and over again.

Thankfully, the soundtrack from the original "Moana" is still outstanding, so it won't be incredibly annoying to listen to in the background on the 47th rewatch. At least you won't always have to look at the bland color palette and uninspired cinematography that makes the remake land with a thud and was partially to blame for it flopping at the box office.

In addition to the digital release on home media, Disney will also be bringing the live-action "Moana" remake home on physical media. Naturally, both versions of the film will be packed with cool special features that fans will want to check out immediately.