How To Watch Dwayne Johnson's Live-Action Moana Movie At Home
Earlier this year, when Disney's live-action "Moana" remake hit theaters, plenty of parents probably told their kids, "We have 'Moana' at home." Well, now that's going to be doubly true, because the "flat, lifeless, artificial rehash" (to quote /Film's review) of the wonderful original animated fantasy musical will soon be arriving on home media.
Disney has announced that "Moana" is coming to digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, and more starting on September 8, 2026. So, that's when your kids will begin playing this movie over and over again.
Thankfully, the soundtrack from the original "Moana" is still outstanding, so it won't be incredibly annoying to listen to in the background on the 47th rewatch. At least you won't always have to look at the bland color palette and uninspired cinematography that makes the remake land with a thud and was partially to blame for it flopping at the box office.
In addition to the digital release on home media, Disney will also be bringing the live-action "Moana" remake home on physical media. Naturally, both versions of the film will be packed with cool special features that fans will want to check out immediately.
When is Moana coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD?
If you're a physical media collector (and we can't implore you enough to make that a hobby, because physical media matters more than ever today), you'll be able to add the live-action "Moana" to your collection starting on October 6, 2026, when it hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
Thankfully, the movie comes with plenty of behind-the-scenes details, highlighting everything from the casting search for the new Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia, who is innocent in all this hackiness) to the design of the costumes and more. There will also be a sing-along version of the movie to enjoy.
Here's the full roster of bonus features that will be included:
- Sing Along With the Movie – Sing along with the movie.
- First Light – The journey to making a live-action "Moana" begins. We meet the cast and crew who share what this opportunity means to them and their culture.
- It Calls Me – After an extensive search across the Pacific, the filmmakers find their Moana in Catherine Lagaʻaia, a young performer from a Samoan family of artists living in Australia.
- Whole Family Proud – Rena Owen (Gramma Tala), John Tui (Chief Tui) and Frankie Adams (Sina) reflect on portraying the emotional foundation of Moana's world — the family and community that shape her journey.
- Motunui – Production designer John Myhre brings together a team of artisans and cultural experts to build the village of Motunui.
- Move As One – Choreographer Tiana Nonosina Liufau returns to the world of "Moana" after contributing choreography to the original animated film.
- Island Fashion – Costume designer Liz McGregor is tasked with translating the iconic costumes from the animated film into live-action.
- Voices Return – Lin-Manuel Miranda reunites with longtime collaborators Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foaʻi to bring the music of "Moana" into live-action, reimagining both the original songs everyone loves and a new song "Along The Way."
You'll also be able to easily jump to your favorite songs with the push of a button.
As for when "Moana" will become available to stream on Disney+, the Mouse House hasn't announced that yet, so stay tuned.