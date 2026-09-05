Leif Erickson's '50s Sci-Fi Movie Is A Cult Classic That's Gotten Better With Time

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The Nuclear age was well known for fostering the kinds of fears and paranoia that allowed sci-fi horror films to enjoy the widespread popularity they did. Many 1950s movies have become renowned as some of the best alien invasion movies ever made. From "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" to the sci-fi movie that influenced Steven Spielberg, "Destination Moon," the 1950s were the heyday of extraterrestrial intervention on Earth. One film you don't hear quite as much about, however, is 1953's Leif Erickson-starring "Invaders from Mars," which is a shame because it's arguably as influential as any of those more well-known examples.

1953 was a big year for sci-fi horror, with Byron Haskin's "The War of the Worlds" and Jack Arnold's "It Came from Outer Space" both debuting. The first remains a touchstone of sci-fi cinema, while the second was the first sci-fi horror to be presented in 3D and the first movie to be based on a story idea by Ray Bradbury. "Invaders from Mars," however, hasn't enjoyed quite the same legacy — at least not among the general public. For those in the know, however, William Cameron Menzies' alien invasion flick is just as worthy of praise as its more recognizable 1953 counterparts.

Three people who are "in the know" are Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and John Landis. The latter expressed a "great affection" for the film (via BFI), while Spielberg recalled how the film "really turned my world around." According to a 2005 DVDTalk article, Scorsese also ranked "Invaders from Mars" as one of his top 10 movies for use of light and color. Clearly, then, Menzies' movie was a big influence on the filmmakers who came to define Hollywood filmmaking in the following decades. "Invaders from Mars" is a cult classic, but arguably deserves more.