One Forgotten Sci-Fi Movie Taught Steven Spielberg About Cinematic Suspense [SXSW]

Irving Pichel's 1950 sci-fi movie "Destination Moon" is perhaps more influential than many sci-fi fans realize. The film follows a team of astronauts as they take an atomic-powered rocket to the moon, and details the dramatic problems they have along the way. "Destination Moon" was made 19 years before humans actually set foot on the moon, but it tried to look as realistic as possible. The crises that arise are purely technical and have nothing to do with aliens, monsters, or other fantastical elements.

There's a famous sequence partway through the movie wherein the astronauts, while still en route to the moon, have to put on magnetic boots and walk along the exterior of their rocket. The sequence has been quoted in dozens of movies since, including flicks like "Star Trek: First Contact," all the way up to the recent "Project Hail Mary." When one of the astronauts accidentally becomes untethered, a colleague uses a valved oxygen tank for propulsion to go save him. This, too, has been quoted in just as many movies. See: "Gravity."

The film climaxes with the astronauts learning that they have burned up too much fuel to return to Earth, and frantically find ways to make the rocket lighter to achieve takeoff. It's a film that deals with gravity, physics, and fuel supplies. It's hardly accurate, but it's more accurate than, say, "The Day the Earth Stood Still," released the following year. It's a great film, and every sci-fi fan would be remiss in neglecting it.

Speaking at this year's SXSW festival, director Steven Spielberg remarked on how important "Destination Moon" was to him personally. He said that "Destination Moon," in fact, taught him exactly what cinematic tension ought to feel like. That's a glowing endorsement indeed.