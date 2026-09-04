Onslaught Star Adria Arjona Learned These Important Lessons From Andor [Exclusive]

"Onslaught" is a big deal for Adria Arjona. After spending the last decade making her mark in supporting roles in films like Greg McLean's nasty office-set thriller "The Belko Experiment," J.C. Chandor's underrated Netflix film "Triple Frontier," and Richard Linklater's off-kilter rom-dramedy "Hit Man," she's finally being billed above the title in Adam Wingard's bloody, John Carpenter-inspired action movie. But Arjona has also spent some time on the small screen, and one special series served as a crash course for some crucial career information.

"'Andor' feels like the ultimate school for me," the actress told me in a recent interview. "I learned so much on that show."

Arjona played Bix Caleen on creator Tony Gilroy's staggering (and occasionally controversial) "Star Wars" prequel series, and the show taught her two lessons that she was able to take into her "Onslaught" experience. As she explained, the first was about communication: