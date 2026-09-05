5 Classic Sci-Fi Books That Somehow Haven't Gotten A Movie Adaptation

It's possible that no literary genre contains more unfilmable books than science fiction. Even those with relatively straightforward narratives like, say, Robert A. Heinlein's "Starship Troopers" or Orson Scott Card's "Ender's Game," come with challenges of interpretation. (Paul Verhoeven's own "Starship Troopers" film adaptation is widely considered a classic sci-fi satire, but it didn't go down well with hardcore Heinlein-ites who wanted a faithful, rah-rah, alien bug-killing romp.) As for the truly heady masterworks of the genre, they're often bursting with mind-blowing concepts that are thrilling to read about but just about impossible to dramatize.

And yet, we've had two films based on Stanislaw Lem's philosophically challenging "Solaris."

Your best shot at a greenlight is to make sure your sci-fi movie is served with a heavy dollop of fantasy, to the point where it's basically a fantasy with sci-fi elements (à la "Star Wars"). Otherwise, you might wind up with a brilliant bomb like "Blade Runner," "Dark City," or "Annihilation." There have been brainy sci-fi hits over the last decade (Denis Villeneuve has made three of them with "Arrival" and the "Dune" movies), but nowhere near enough to assuage studios' fears that mainstream moviegoers won't show up for a film that's short on laser battles.

The game has changed a bit in the streaming age, admittedly. Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" was turned into a series, while Hugh Howey's "Silo" has likewise given rise to a successful Apple TV show. Still, I'd prefer to see ambitious literary sci-fi works transferred to the big screen, and these five are particularly deserving of becoming a motion picture.