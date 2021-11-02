Hyperion Movie Adaptation Coming From Bradley Cooper

Deadline has the scoop on Bradley Cooper producing "Hyperion" as part of the actor/filmmaker's new production label. Cooper will produce with Weston Middleton. Recently, SYFY was trying to turn "Hyperion" into a limited series. Now, the adaptation is moving to the big screen, with "Watchmen" writer Tom Spezialy working on the script. Executive producer Hayley King will oversee the project on behalf of GK films. Cooper previously had a six-year production deal with Todd Phillips and Warner Bros. That deal ended in 2019, and now Cooper is moving on to create his own banner.

When I first heard the "Hyperion" news today I was hoping Cooper was on board to direct, since I thought his direction on "A Star is Born" was pretty damn great and I'm eager to see him helm more films. But Cooper is only set to produce, with a search for a director currently ongoing. As for the new production label, it doesn't have a name yet. I suggest Cradley Booper Films, but he might not want to go for that. How about The Guy Who Was In The Midnight Meat Train Productions? Pretty catchy, if you ask me!

I have no insider knowledge on this, but if I were a betting man, I'd put money on Warner Bros. taking a look at the "Dune" box office returns and deciding they needed to adapt more big, sprawling sci-fi stories, and fast. Deadline adds that the decision to move "Hyperion" from TV to film is "to provide the IP with more breadth and scope that the expansive story demands."