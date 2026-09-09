Reacher Season 4 Makes Us Wish Alan Ritchson Had Joined A Classic Franchise

The following post contains light spoilers for "Reacher" Season 4, Episode 7, "Vote For Sampson."

Alan Ritchson has come a long way since making his debut as Aquaman in "Smallville" and getting a promised spin-off taken away from him. He showcased his comedic chops in "Blue Mountain State," played an underrating Raphael in Jonathan Liebesman's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and brought an entertaining meta perspective to "Fast X." But his greatest role to date is Jack Reacher in the Prime Video series "Reacher." This is Ritchson at his most charismatic yet physically intimidating, playing a character that is both hilarious and scary, strong yet gentle.

"Reacher" Season 4 is delivering some of the greatest moments of the entire series, with more brutal action than ever and elaborate fight choreography that's both impressive to watch and quite gnarly. It's also arguably the funniest season yet, with Reacher even getting a catchphrase of sorts. This season showcases a powerhouse performance from Ritchson, and in the latest episode, we get a brief moment that is easy to miss but is proof that the actor should have been a huge movie star — and that he should have joined the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

In "Vote For Sampson," Reacher goes to an outdoor concert to stop a terrorist attack, and the orchestra is playing the familiar notes of the "Mission: Impossible" theme. It's a brief nod to one of the most popular and influential spy thriller franchises in history, and a nod to Tom Cruise, who also played Reacher in two movies. But it's also a sad reminder Ritchson hasn't fought Tom Cruise in a movie (... yet).