HBO's Canceled Victorian Sci-Fi Series Is Almost Impossible To Stream Today

Screenwriter-filmmaker Joss Whedon's career hit a pretty ignominious downturn for someone who indisputably changed pop culture twice over. His creation "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" became the template for a whole generation of genre television, and Whedon cemented cultural dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he wrote-directed 2012's "The Avengers," pulling off the world's first superhero team-up movie.

That's not to say Whedon's current situation is unfair. Numerous allegations of him being a toxic, bullying boss came out in the 2020s, from all the way back to him running "Buffy" to him directing reshoots on 2017 "Justice League." These made him persona non grata, to the point Whedon's latest TV project — HBO's sci-fi period piece "The Nevers" — indeed never had a chance. Not even after Whedon exited "The Nevers" in 2020, shortly before its premiere, and ceded showrunning to Philippa Goslett.

"The Nevers" premiered with six (out of 12) episodes in 2021 on HBO Max. Before the back half could air, the series was canceled in late 2022 and yanked off the streamer. The only way to legally watch it today is when Tubi irregularly streams it. The series is not part of Tubi's regular video library; it only streams at specific times, like old-school broadcast TV. This is how the last six "The Nevers" episodes originally premiered, meaning many never even saw them.

Compare Whedon's still-beloved space Western "Firefly." It premiered and was swiftly canceled in 2002, but attracted enough fans over 14 episodes to get a movie spin-off. More than 20 years on, the cast is also lobbying for an animated "Firefly" Season 2, showing that the show's light still burns. In the age of streaming glut, though, "The Nevers" completely slipped through the cracks.