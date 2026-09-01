The Simpsons Got A Live-Action Intro In 2006 That's Extremely Bizarre

No title sequence on an episode of "The Simpsons" is ever identical to another one. It's all thanks to the series' trademark couch gags that put the Simpsons in a new and often surreal situation whenever they join each other on the couch to watch TV together. We at /Film have some opinions on what the very best "Simpsons" couch gags are, but there's a strong contender for the strangest one.

In 2006, British TV channel Sky One created a very inspired promotional ad for "The Simpsons" — an almost shot-for-shot live-action remake of the opening sequence:

At the end of the promo, with the live-action Simpsons gathered on the couch, the TV would play the real animated "Simpsons" intro, overlaid with promotional text "Come home to the Simpsons [on] Sky One." The promo caught the attention of "The Simpsons" crew, who used it as the opening for the original airing of "The Simpsons" Season 17, Episode 15, "Homer Simpson, This Is Your Wife." (It was replaced with a standard animated couch gag in reruns.)

As of this writing, the Sky One promo is the closest we've gotten to a genuine live-action adaptation of "The Simpsons." (The late Phil Hartman wanted to do a live-action spin-off about one of his "Simpsons" characters, washed-up actor Troy McClure, but his death sadly means that never happened.) The sequence definitely gets points for creative advertising, but does it hold up against the uncanny valley?