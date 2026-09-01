The Simpsons Got A Live-Action Intro In 2006 That's Extremely Bizarre
No title sequence on an episode of "The Simpsons" is ever identical to another one. It's all thanks to the series' trademark couch gags that put the Simpsons in a new and often surreal situation whenever they join each other on the couch to watch TV together. We at /Film have some opinions on what the very best "Simpsons" couch gags are, but there's a strong contender for the strangest one.
In 2006, British TV channel Sky One created a very inspired promotional ad for "The Simpsons" — an almost shot-for-shot live-action remake of the opening sequence:
At the end of the promo, with the live-action Simpsons gathered on the couch, the TV would play the real animated "Simpsons" intro, overlaid with promotional text "Come home to the Simpsons [on] Sky One." The promo caught the attention of "The Simpsons" crew, who used it as the opening for the original airing of "The Simpsons" Season 17, Episode 15, "Homer Simpson, This Is Your Wife." (It was replaced with a standard animated couch gag in reruns.)
As of this writing, the Sky One promo is the closest we've gotten to a genuine live-action adaptation of "The Simpsons." (The late Phil Hartman wanted to do a live-action spin-off about one of his "Simpsons" characters, washed-up actor Troy McClure, but his death sadly means that never happened.) The sequence definitely gets points for creative advertising, but does it hold up against the uncanny valley?
Sky One's live-action Simpsons intro isn't a perfect recreation
While the framing of shots in the Sky One "Simpsons" sequence is largely identical to the original, the details don't always align. The sequence stops short of recreating some of the family's more cartoonish hairstyles onto the actors; Lisa and Maggie's identical pointed hair and Marge's physics-defying beehive are all absent.
There's also the fact that the sequence was obviously shot in the UK. The architecture of Springfield in the sequence looks unmistakably British (especially Springfield Elementary, represented with a classical brick schoolhouse), Chief Wiggum is depicted wearing a British police uniform, etc. During the famous gag where it looks like Maggie is driving the car only for the camera to pull out and reveal she's only sitting next to Marge in a car seat, it even shows Marge's driver seat is on the right hand side of the car — that's correct in the UK, but not in the US. (When the sequence played before "Homer Simpson, This Is Your Wife," the frame was flipped to correct that problem.)
But honestly, these differences almost add to the authenticity. The Sky One "Simpsons" has been compared, positively, to AI slop photos and videos that offer a live-action "Simpsons" simulacrum. These videos tend to include the cartoonish character details (like Marge's hair), which only makes them look more phony.
Not every piece of animation needs to be recreated in live-action (just see all those uninspired Disney live-action remakes). Sky One's "Simpsons" is a fun novelty, but even genuine human craftsmanship sometimes can't overcome the uncanny.