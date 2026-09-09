Anne McCaffrey's Most Popular Sci-Fi Books Were Nearly Adapted By A TV Veteran

Dragon nerds the world over are likely deeply familiar with "Dragonriders of Pern." The long-running sci-fi fantasy novel series was created by Anne McCaffrey in the late 1960s, and its entries are often ranked among the best fantasy books of all time.

The first book in the series, "Dragonflight," was published in 1968, and it takes place in the very, very distant future on a faraway planet called Pern. Periodically, a cloud of killer spores called the Thread rains from the skies of Pern, killing all organic matter. This forced humans, many years ago, to take up an alliance with the outsize fire-breathing dragon monsters that are native to Pern, allowing them to burn up the Thread before it reaches the planet's surface. Thanks to genetic tinkering, the dragons are telepathic, so humans and dragons can form permanent telepathic links, called an Impression. By the time "Dragonflight" begins, the Thread hasn't been seen in quite a while, and the denizens of Pern are beginning to wonder if it was all a myth.

McCaffrey continued to write Pern-set novels for decades, publishing stories all the way until her death in 2011. Her son Todd McCaffrey wrote several Dragonriders books with her (and a few on his own), and her daughter Gigi McCaffrey has written one as well.

Some of McCaffrey's fans may also be aware that sci-fi luminary Ronald D. Moore — whose impressive list of writing/producing credits includes the 1990s "Star Trek" TV shows, the "Battlestar Galactica" TV series, and "For All Mankind" (one of Apple TV's best sci-fi shows) – began developing a "Dragonriders of Pern" TV adaptation in the early 2000s. According to a 2001 report by Sci-Fi Wire, the show's pilot was actually about to start production when the whole thing was shut down over creative differences.