Xena: Warrior Princess Only Exists Because Of This Forgotten TV Flop

In 1994, Universal launched a block of TV programming that was designed to debut a long series of brand-new TV movies, all of them in the action, fantasy, or sci-fi genres. It was presented as the "Action Pack," and each "episode" was a new TV movie from a different franchise. In TV parlance, it's called a "wheel series." The block debuted with "TekWar," a sci-fi pilot based on the novels of William Shatner. The original plan for the Action Pack was to premiere TV movies based on "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Midnight Run," as well as originals like "Fastlane," "Vanshing Son," and "Hercules and the Amazon Women." Each of these six franchises was to be given, at the very least, four films.

The Action Pack blurred the line a little bit between what counted as a series, and what counted as movies. The four "TekWar" movies were eventually recut and repurposed as the first season of the "TekWar" TV series, and they were followed by a second season consisting of 18 hour-long episodes. The four "Bandit" movies never led to a series, so they are still classified as movies. "Hercules" was the biggest success story from the Action Pack, spawning four stand-alone movies, and spinning off into "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" in 1995. That series, starring Kevin Sorbo, ran for 111 episodes and became a minor cultural phenomenon. Even more successful was the show's spin-off, "Xena: Warrior Princess," an action series based on a "Hercules" guest warrior played by Lucy Lawless. "Xena" lasted 135 episodes over six seasons.

"Xena," however, would not have had room to thrive if another one of the Action Pack movies hadn't faltered a little. The four "Vanishing Son" movies fetched okay numbers, and Universal did spin those movies into a 13-episode season of TV in 1995, but they quickly, well, vanished from the public's consciousness, and the series was taken off the air. "Xena" moved into its timeslot and thrived.

"Xena" creator Robert Tapert recently spoke with EW, and he remembered "Vanishing Son" and how its failure gave "Xena" the space it needed.