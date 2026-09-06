Star Trek When It's Evil: The Mirror Universe Explained

Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

The "Star Trek" episode "Mirror Mirror" opens with Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Scotty (James Doohan), and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) returning from a failed diplomatic mission with the Halkan Council, wherein they have been denied permission to mine dilithium crystals on their planet. Despondent, they retreat to the USS Enterprise, beaming up through an unexpected ion storm. Unpredictably, the storm forces their transporter beam through some kind of dimensional membrane, and the quartet lands in a parallel universe where everything is the same ... but evil.

The USS Enterprise is now the ISS Enterprise, an Imperial Starship devoted to conquest and war. Kirk and company have swapped places with their parallel universe counterparts, who are all devoted to violence and ambition. (It's common in this universe for captains to be assassinated by their underlings.) Everyone carries devices called agonizers on their belts, which are activated as a disciplinary measure. When an agonizer is not enough, one can be sentenced to time in an agony booth. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) has a goatee in the evil universe, and thanks to the popularity of "Mirror Mirror," goatees have become pop culture shorthand for "evil twin."

The evil universe has come to be known as the Mirror Universe among Trekkies, and it has been revisited several times throughout the franchise. Indeed, the timeline of the Mirror Universe even began to alter over the centuries. The Mirror Universe's in-canon history is never explicitly explained, but the dramatic function of the Mirror Universe is clearly to provide a juxtaposition to the ordinarily utopian peacefulness of "Star Trek."