What Are Star Trek's Dilithium Crystals, And What Do They Do For A Starship?

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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

The makers of "Star Trek" have always endeavored to keep their fantastical sci-fi conceits with one finger in reality. I have always liked that Starfleet vessels, while capable of traveling many times the speed of light, still have to contend with the very real — and very, very vast — distances of the actual Milky Way Galaxy. And while "Star Trek" boasts wild, fantasy technologies like transporters and food replicators, a team of technical advisors was always on hand to make sure there was some semi-plausible technobabble that explained how those things might work. These efforts made "Star Trek" seem more realistic than, say, "Star Wars," which never concerned itself with the technical machinations of a lightsaber (at least, not in the movies themselves).

But then, when delving deeper and deeper into Trek's imaginary technology, even the most stalwart technical advisor is eventually going to have to invent something entirely new. This is where dilithium crystals come in.

Dilithium is a fictional, energy-synthesizing mineral that rests inside the engine of every Starfleet vessel in "Star Trek." The engines on a starship are essentially souped-up versions of internal combustion engines, but whereas internal combustion engines convert burning petroleum fuels into energy, a starship engine converts matter/antimatter explosions into energy. One can learn about antimatter on the CERN website, but for "Star Trek" purposes, all we need to know is that matter and antimatter, when they come into contact, create a massive explosion. The energy from that explosion passes through a specially arranged dilithium crystal, which, thanks to its unique properties, aids in the safe conversion of that explosion into propulsion.