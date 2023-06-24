The Difference Between Star Trek's Photon Torpedos And Quantum Torpedos, In Plain English

The U.S.S. Enterprise is, as any good Trekkie could tell you, a vessel of research, diplomacy, and exploration. Whichever "Star Trek" series you prefer, each Enterprise is going to be equipped with state-of-the-art computer systems, high-powered engines that allow it to travel many, many times the speed of light, and no end of medical facilities, research labs, schools, diplomatic quarters, arboretums, bowling alleys, and at least one tavern.

And, because there are unknown hostilities out in the cosmos, Starfleet vessels are also equipped with high-powered weapons. In a battle scenario, the Enterprise is usually seen firing phasers — a beam-like energy weapon — as well as physical photon torpedoes. While on board, photon torpedoes are depicted as elongated, black, coffin-sized weapons that are physically loaded into one of the ship's multiple launchers. When launched, photon torpedoes appear as red, glowing balls of light that crash into their targets with explosive force.

At some point during "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," however, talk of photon torpedos came to an end, as they had seemingly been replaced by something called quantum torpedoes. Quantum torpedoes glowed white and moved more quickly through space. They were the standard weapon on board DS9's ship, the U.S.S. Defiant, a vessel built for attack. After that, most starship torpedos became quantum torpedoes.

What is the difference? Well, sadly, it seems that few scripted "Star Trek" shows have bothered to explain what separates a photon torpedo from a quantum torpedo. Luckily, enterprising nerds and "Trek" writers have explained what they are in ancillary expanded universe materials like technical manuals, and in interviews. It is an immutable rule of nature that no detail of "Star Trek" is going to go unexplored.