The Star Trek Guest Actor Who Almost Played Captain Janeway Before Kate Mulgrew

When "Star Trek: Voyager" was in development in 1994, the franchise was running hot. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was making its way to the big screen in the form of "Star Trek: Generations," and its spinoff, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," was finding its stride at the beginning of its third season. "Deep Space Nine," however, was set on board a space station, and the franchise's head honchos felt that an additional "Trek" show should be created to incorporate more traditional star trekking. "Voyager" was set on board a Starfleet vessel, the U.S.S. Voyager, as it became stranded 75 years away from Earth.

Show creators Rick Berman, Michael Piller, and the recently late Jeri Taylor, while developing their series, decided they wanted the captain of the U.S.S. Voyager to be a woman, as all the previous lead "Star Trek" captains had been men. Captain Kathryn Janeway was created, and casting began in due time. Eventually, the trio settled on veteran actress Kate Mulgrew for the role, and many liked Mulgrew's natural openness and authority; Janeway was a great character, and Mulgrew helped her grow.

But Mulgrew wasn't a shoo-in from the start. Indeed, deep-cut Trekkies will likely be able to tell you about the notorious two days on the "Voyager" set when celebrated Canadian actress Geneviève Bujold played Janeway. Bujold, unused to working in TV, wasn't able to handle the show's fast pace, and her energy was very low (as her surviving footage indicated). She quit after two days, and Mulgrew came in to replace her at the last minute.

Fewer will likely be able to tell you about a third actress who was also in serious consideration for Janeway. It seems that Susan Gibney, who had previously played Dr. Leah Brahms in two episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," had undergone a very lengthy audition process for "Voyager," and was seemingly on the cusp of getting the gig when Bujold was selected. Gibney talked about her many auditions in a 2014 interview with StarTrek.com.