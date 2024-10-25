A Legendary Star Trek Writer Has Died – These Are Her Essential Episodes

On Facebook, longtime "Star Trek" production designers Mike and Denise Okuda announced the passing of Jeri Taylor. She was 88.

Jeri Taylor was one of the key producers and writers throughout the 1990s "Star Trek" heyday, having joined the staff of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in its fourth season. Trekkies will tell you that "Next Generation," having already hit its stride, broke into a sprint in its fourth season, producing multiple capital-G great episodes at that time. Taylor's impeccable writing contributions to "Next Generation" were so widely recognized that she was promoted to the role of co-executive producer of the series in its sixth season, overseeing most of the production alongside head honchos Rick Berman and Michael Piller. In the show's seventh season, Taylor became the full-bore showrunner.

Taylor wrote multiple scripts for "Next Generation" and is credited for co-creating the Cardassians, a fascistic species that would go on to play a large role on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Along with Berman and Piller, Taylor was the co-creator of "Star Trek: Voyager," and she served as the show's executive producer and one of its writers. For the fourth season of "Voyager," Taylor served as its head writer and showrunner. Taylor even authored three tie-in "Star Trek" novels. She officially retired from the "Star Trek" game, and from writing altogether in 1998, having ushered the franchise through its best years.

Below are some of Taylor's more notable "Star Trek" teleplays. One will see how overwhelmingly important she was to the health of the Enterprise's missions.