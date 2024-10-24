Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Just Twisted One Of Captain Picard's Most Famous Lines

This article contains mild spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 5.

In "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 5, episode 2, "Shades of Green" (October 24, 2024), Lieutenant Boimler (Jack Quaid) has been assigned to command a team of ensigns as they collect and dispose of all the physical money on the planet Targalus IX. The planet recently acquired replicators and transporters, instantly pushing it into a post-scarcity utopia. Boimler and his fellow Starfleet officers are pleased to help, as the Federation has always been a post-capitalist society.

In a not-very-surprising wrinkle, though, not all the Targalians are happy with the change. Many of the once-rich are resentful that the fall of the plutocratic system robbed them of their influence in the world. As a result, some Targalian separatists kidnap Boimler's team and cease their money destruction. The kidnapping was poorly timed, however, as Boimler, making a bold and uncharacteristic command decision, let his team have an hour off to party. When he can't find his team, the lieutenant begins to panic a little bit. He calls Commander Ransom (Jerry O'Connell), but he is unable to help. Surprisingly, Ransom isn't particularly angry either. It seems these kidnappings have become common for the visiting Starfleet officers.

Ransom then notes that it's possible to do everything right and still get your away team kidnapped by the corporate elite.

Trekkies will instantly recognize two things about the above description. 1) The episode's title is a reference to the infamously bad "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Shades of Gray" (July 17, 1989), and 2) Ransom's line of dialogue is a riff on a famous line spoken by Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the "Next Generation" episode "Peak Performance" (July 10, 1989). The original line is, "It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life."