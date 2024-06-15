Star Trek's Original Janeway Actress Lasted Less Than Two Days On The Show

"Star Trek: Voyager" was a big deal for Paramount back in 1995. It was the first new "Star Trek" show to launch after the conclusion of the powerhouse "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1994, leaving it and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" — the "new kids" on the block — to fend for themselves. What's more, the premiere of "Voyager" also launched Paramount's new TV network, UPN, a massively ambitious media venture that, it was hoped, would provide legitimate competition for the other major TV players of the era. UPN ended up crashing and burning after a decade, but "Voyager" eventually found a respectably sized audience. This was, however, after several years of struggling, and several instances of recasting.

Most notably, "Star Trek: Voyager" had trouble finding a captain. The show's central character was to be named Captain Elizabeth Janeway, and she was notably to be the first woman to serve as a lead command figure on a "Star Trek" series. Paramount felt they were lucky in finding experienced Canadian actress Geneviève Bujold to play the part, and filming began. Resourceful Trekkies have likely seen the leaked footage of Bujold on set, performing as Captain Janeway.

Bujold, however, walked off the set after less than two days of filming, making it clear that she wouldn't come back. A New York Times article in 1994 noted the walk-off, and the "Voyager" creators noted that Bujold was overwhelmed and "realized that the rigors of episodic television were too demanding."

In the oral history book "Captains' Logs Supplemental: The Unauthorized Guide to the New Trek Voyages," edited by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, co-creator Jeri Taylor went into a little more detail as to what happened with Bujold and how they eventually settled on Kate Mulgrew.