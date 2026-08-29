Coyote Vs Acme Proves One Thing About Modern Looney Tunes Movies

The following post contains light spoilers for "Coyote vs Acme."

It's finally here, the motion picture event of 2026. After what felt like a personal crusade from Warner Bros. Discovery and David Zaslav to deprive children around the world from having any fun whatsoever, not only canning the fully-finished "Coyote vs Acme" but also deciding that no other studio would be able to pay money to release the film, unlikely saviors Ketchup Entertainment are finally unleashing the live-action/animation hybrid to the masses.

The movie is a triumph and the perfect film for 2026, a staunchly anti-corporation and anti-monopoly movie that's essentially "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" meets "Erin Brockovich." Though the animation could be a bit sharper, this is by no means a "Space Jam" scenario (sorry, fellow millennials), because the writing is on point. These are the Looney Tunes you know and love, with Samy Burch's screenplay (based on a story by Burch, James Gunn and Jeremy Slater) capturing the looniness, the over-the-top personalities, and the heart of the classic cartoon characters. Meanwhile, Eric Bauza continues to show he is the heir apparent to Mel Blanc, voicing virtually all the male Looney Tunes seamlessly.

But arguably the biggest surprise with "Coyote vs Acme" is how much the film makes Wile E. Coyote feel like a complex and essential character. He is not just a perpetual hunter that never catches his prey, he is a lovable underdog, a loner with a heart of gold. Sure, the film includes all the major Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs (in a hilarious but small part), but much like "The Day the Earth Blew Up," this movie proves that Looney Tunes is best on the big screen when it focuses on characters other than Bugs Bunny.