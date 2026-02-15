A Live-Action Marvin The Martian Movie Almost Happened – But Only Test Footage Remains

Marvin the Martian, as all good Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies fans know, first appeared in the 1948 cartoon short "Haredevil Hare." Dressed like the Roman god who gave his home planet its namesake, Marvin was a diminutive, sneakers-sporting weirdo with a deep indifference to life on Earth, often aiming to blow it up for one reason or another. In the 1958 short "Hare-Way to the Stars," Marvin aimed to destroy the Earth using his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator, as Earth blocked his view of Venus. Mel Blanc voiced Marvin the Martian from his initial appearance through the mid-1980s. The late Joe Alaskey took over the role from 1991 until 2008. Marvin is currently voiced by Eric Bauza.

Marvin has become one of the core stock characters from the Looney Tunes canon, and has turned up in modern cartoons from "Tiny Toon Adventures" to the little-remembered "Duck Dodgers" TV series. As mall-dwellers of the 1990s can tell you, Marvin (and the other core Looney Tunes) started appearing on myriad T-shirts, sweatshirts, robes, slippers, etc. at the time, thanks to the ubiquity of Warner Bros. Studio Stores.

Few may know about this development, however: Back in 2008, Marvin the Martian was slated to get his very own feature film. Animation enthusiasts were immediately skeptical; animation historian Jerry Beck made an open complaint on the website Cartoon Brew at the time.

The only remaining relic of this unmade feature film is some scant test footage that has leaked online. The footage can be found on sites like Reddit.