A Live-Action Marvin The Martian Movie Almost Happened – But Only Test Footage Remains
Marvin the Martian, as all good Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies fans know, first appeared in the 1948 cartoon short "Haredevil Hare." Dressed like the Roman god who gave his home planet its namesake, Marvin was a diminutive, sneakers-sporting weirdo with a deep indifference to life on Earth, often aiming to blow it up for one reason or another. In the 1958 short "Hare-Way to the Stars," Marvin aimed to destroy the Earth using his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator, as Earth blocked his view of Venus. Mel Blanc voiced Marvin the Martian from his initial appearance through the mid-1980s. The late Joe Alaskey took over the role from 1991 until 2008. Marvin is currently voiced by Eric Bauza.
Marvin has become one of the core stock characters from the Looney Tunes canon, and has turned up in modern cartoons from "Tiny Toon Adventures" to the little-remembered "Duck Dodgers" TV series. As mall-dwellers of the 1990s can tell you, Marvin (and the other core Looney Tunes) started appearing on myriad T-shirts, sweatshirts, robes, slippers, etc. at the time, thanks to the ubiquity of Warner Bros. Studio Stores.
Few may know about this development, however: Back in 2008, Marvin the Martian was slated to get his very own feature film. Animation enthusiasts were immediately skeptical; animation historian Jerry Beck made an open complaint on the website Cartoon Brew at the time.
The only remaining relic of this unmade feature film is some scant test footage that has leaked online. The footage can be found on sites like Reddit.
Marvin the Martian was going to be a Christmas movie
The film's producers told Variety their "Marvin the Martian" would be a lightweight, kid-friendly movie they compared to the then-recent hits "Racing Stripes" and "My Dog Skip." Marvin himself was to be a CGI creation, interacting with live-action actors.
Another baffling development: The "Marvin the Martian" movie was also going to be a Christmas movie. A reel of footage was produced in the form of a Christmas short called "Yule Be Sorry." When watching the short, one can tell immediately that it was never meant for public consumption, as it contains music lifted from Bernard Hermann's score for "The Day the Earth Stood Still" and John Williams' score for "Home Alone."
The short was directed by Alex Zamm, and it starred young actor Jake Short from "Mighty Med." It featured Short's character, a kid named Logan, sneaking out of his bed on Christmas morning to open gifts. One of the gifts, for unexplained reasons, is a wrapped-up Marvin, voiced by Eric Bauza. Logan assumed Marvin is a talking toy, and aims to auction him off on eBay. Marvin proves he is not a toy, and takes aim at Logan with a space ray. Marvin misses, and Logan smiles at seeing the destructive power of the Martian weapon. The end. "Invading This Christmas," the footage claimed.
According to a 2012 article in the Huffington Post, the finalized "Marvin the Martian" movie would have starred Mike Myers as Marvin. Other unconfirmed sources online have Christopher Lee playing Santa Claus (!), although that may be a rumor that has merely proliferated through various fan Wikis.
No one knows why the Marvin the Martian movie was cancelled
The film was supposedly slated for release on October 7, 2011, which seems early for a Christmas movie. At some point along the way, though, the film was quietly removed from the Warner Bros. film schedule, its sudden demise remaining unexplained. Perhaps the test footage didn't impress the correct WB execs, and "Marvin" was tossed in the bin.
The disposal of "Marvin the Martian" reveals what might now be considered a trend with Warner Bros., since the studio also infamously tried to cancel the animation/live-action hybrid film "Coyote vs. Acme." That film, however, was fully completed when Warner pulled the plug. The public outcry that followed was incredibly loud, and it wasn't until after a frustrating game of studio hot potato that "Coyote" was rescued. As of this writing, "Coyote vs. Acme" is slated to be released in August of 2026. Sadly, because "Marvin the Martian" never made it out of the test footage stage, there was nothing to salvage, and its cancelation is less likely to be undone. That version of the film will remain forever unmade.
The most recent Looney Tunes movie, the animated "The Day the Earth Blew Up," was not a hit, however, as it wasn't marketed very well. WB seems to hate their own animation at the moment. In an act of cultural vandalism, they removed all their classic cartoons from HBO Max in 2025. A "Marvin" movie is one of the least likely projects they'll take on at the moment.
It should be noted that Marvin had been a staple of the Looney Tunes. He appeared in the utterly terrible 1996 feature "Space Jam," and in the equally awful 2021 follow-up, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Even without a movie, Marvin will survive.