Why Cancelling Speedy Gonzales Landed Cartoon Network In Some Heat

In 2021, in the months leading to the release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the New York Times published an editorial which said cartoon character Pepé Le Pew "normalized rape culture." In that same piece, the author also wrote that Speedy Gonzales had friends who "helped popularize the corrosive stereotype of the drunk and lethargic Mexicans."

In recent years, "Looney Tunes" stopped featuring rifles in new portrayals of Elmer Fudd, so why couldn't change its portrayal of Pepé Le Pew or Speedy, too? While France did nothing to defend Le Pew, Latinos in the U.S. and across Latin America jumped at the chance to defend Speedy Gonzales from never saying "Ándale! Ándale! Arriba! Arriba!" again. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who voiced Speedy in "Space Jam 2," defended the character on social media.

Few would argue that the character isn't racist or an outdated stereotype, but Speedy still engenders passionate love from various corners of the fanbase. Writer Moisés Chiullán tweeted that he loves the character, but not before opening up about being called Speedy Gonzales "by the all-white coaches and teammates on my Y[MCA] baseball team, with them adding 'ANDA-LAY ANDA-LAY!'"

Indeed, the character, who speaks with Spanish words sprinkled in his speech, is not very different from, say, Bumblebee Man in "The Simpsons." That character is a big successful star in the world of "The Simpsons," not unlike Krusty the Clown, and he also speaks by sprinkling Spanish words. And yet, Bumblebee Man does not elicit this kind of support — even if Bumblebee Man is directly inspired by a real Mexican hero and idol.