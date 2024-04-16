The Simpsons' Bumblebee Man Is Based On A Real-Life Mexican TV Star

"The Simpsons" is arguably the best American TV show of all time, a long-running masterpiece of the medium that has forever changed TV and animation. Part of why the series has managed to remain popular after so many decades and even have a resurgence in quality recently (it's true, "The Simpsons" is still good, I swear!) is the show's characters and world. Springfield feels very much like a real, breathing place full of memorable individuals. Indeed, there are so many noteworthy personalities on the show that we once ranked the best one-off "Simpsons" characters and still had to ignore dozens of them. The series can even support episodes where the main cast is nowhere to be seen and they still end up being some of the best "Simpsons" episodes ever.

Among the many excellent and memorable characters that populate Springfield is Bumblebee Man. While he may appear to be little more than another racially insensitive caricature like Apu on the surface, he is really much more than that. In fact, Bumblebee Man is specifically a reference to arguably the most beloved figure in Latin American pop culture.

In their book "Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons," Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein explain that Bumblebee Man was inspired by the prominence of Mexican television on cable TV in Los Angeles. The most popular show that aired on most of those channels involved a guy in a superhero bug costume, and he is a hero so iconic he is now technically a part of the DC Universe. This, of course, is El Chapulin Colorado.