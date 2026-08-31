Madonna's Pay For Co-Starring In Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy Movie Was Unbelievably Low

Warren Beatty's 1990 comics adaptation "Dick Tracy" was very clearly, even at the time, a direct lift-off of Tim Burton's "Batman," which had been released the previous year. Both films were set in outsized, fantastical cities that were so stylized as to be unreal and took place in a vague nether-year that was locked somewhere around the late 1930s. They also centered on comic heroes that were invented in the '30s and had access to super-advanced crime-fighting equipment, giving them an edge over the criminal underground. Likewise, the law-breakers in "Batman" and "Dick Tracy" tend to be cartoonish in terms of both their tempers and distinct facial differences, and Danny Elfman scored both movies.

Moreover, just as "Batman" had Prince on its soundtrack, Madonna sung the songs for "Dick Tracy" — which were penned by no one less than Stephen Sondheim — and put out a tie-in album (titled "I'm Breathless") featuring three of Sondheim's songs, as well as several original tunes she had co-written. On top of all that, Madonna co-starred in the film as Breathless Mahoney, a sultry lounge singer who's attracted to Dick Tracy (Beatty) for his gruff morals and is willing to cast aside the crooks in her life for him. Tracy, meanwhile, does his best to rebuff her advances, as he only has eyes for the kind Tess Trueheart (Glenne Headly).

Indeed, as Newsweek revealed in 1990, Madonna wanted the role of Breathless so badly that she was willing to underbid. It seems that she worked for scale, which averaged out to about $1,440 a week. Beatty, for perspective, received $9 million up front and 10% of the film's profits.