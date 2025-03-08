Prince's Alter Ego For 1989's Batman Took On A Life Of His Own

Tim Burton's "Batman" was designed to look timeless. Burton made his Gotham City look like a German expressionist film from the 1920s, using impossible, elongated structures and eerie shadows to construct a bizarre, artificial world. Burton figured that outsize characters like Batman (Michael Keaton) and the Joker (Jack Nicholson) couldn't exist in the real world, so he constructed a fake world they would logically live in. The resulting Gotham City looks like it could be 1939, but video screens and video tech make it look like the near future. The actual era of "Batman" was meant to be elusive.

Of course, the soundtrack betrays the film's timelessness. Warner Bros. hired Prince to write a soundtrack for "Batman," and his royal badness was equal to the task. Prince's "Batman" featured hit singles like "Batdance," "Partyman," "Trust," and "The Arms of Orion," which he sang with Sheena Easton. The presence of Prince in "Batman" feels out-of-place to this day. The rest of the film (with a Danny Elfman score) is orchestral and operatic, while Prince is squarely late-'80s pop. It's a clash of aesthetics that is horrid or daring, depending on your response to it.

The Prince album was just as enormous a hit as the movie, though, and it went double-platinum. Prince also got really into making "Batman," hooking into the superhero's dual nature, and how all heroes are multilayered characters living double and triple lives. As pointed out in an article for the Ringer, Prince credited certain songs to Batman, Bruce Wayne, Vicki Vale, and the Joker, as if they were his collaborators. Also credited in the "Batman" album's liner notes is a mysterious songwriter named Gemini. It seems that Gemini was Prince's own alter-ego that he affected for the writing of the album. Gemini can be seen in the "Batdance" and "Partyman" music videos. Gemini is, essentially, Two-Face, bifurcated down the middle, with Batman/Prince on the right and the Joker on the left.