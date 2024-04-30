Bruce Willis Got His Big Break After Missing Out On A Madonna Movie

Susan Seidelman's 1985 comedy "Desperately Seeking Susan" is about an unhappy housewife named Roberta (Rosanna Arquette) who notices that two people appear to be communicating through mutually placed personal ads in her local newspaper. The correspondents are "Jim" and "Susan," and Roberta becomes involved in their progressing print-only drama. Audiences also see that Susan (Madonna) is an itinerant drifter who is having an affair with a mobster. She is involved in a crime drama of her own. All the same, Roberta manages to see a meeting between Susan and Jim from afar and then buys some of Susan's clothes after Susan sells them to a thrift store.

Naturally, through some exciting contrivances, Roberta is not only mistaken for Susan, but she hits her head and contracts amnesia, soon believing that she, too, is Susan. It's an exciting, high-concept comedy that introduced Madonna to the world and was inspired by Jacque Rivette's excellent 1974 film "Céline and Julie Go Boating."

Technically, Madonna filmed a drama called "A Certain Sacrifice" in 1979, but that film wasn't released until 1985. As far as the public was concerned, "Desperately Seeking Susan" was Madonna's calling card as an actor. She was already a huge pop star, having released her debut album "Madonna" in 1983 and her mega-hit "Like a Virgin" in 1984.

"Susan" was a hit, making over $27 million on a $5 million budget. Seidelman was coming off the raw punk flick "Smithereens" and would go on to direct "Making Mr. Right," "Cookie," and about a dozen others.

In an interview printed in the latest issue of Total Film Magazine, Seidelman talked about "Susan," the process of working with a then-broke Madonna, and the fact that Bruce Willis had auditioned to play the role of Dez, Roberta's boyfriend (who was ultimately played by Aiden Quinn).