Bruce Campbell's Elvis-Themed, Low-Budget Horror Movie Deserves A Bigger Audience

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Bruce Campbell is a genre legend. Though he's best known as Ash from the "Evil Dead" franchise, he's one of those character actors who has been to a lot of places and done a lot of things, leaving hidden gems along the way. Once such hidden gem also happens to be one of the best movies ever made by "Phantasm" director Don Coscarelli: "Bubba Ho-Tep."

Released in 2002, the movie centers on a now aged Elvis Presley (Campbell) who winds up in an East Texas nursing home. Naturally, nobody believes he's actually who he says he is. There, he befriends Jack (Ossie Davis), a senior citizen who claims to be President John F. Kennedy. Before long, residents of the retirement community begin dying under strange circumstances. Elvis and Jack discover that an Egyptian mummy is behind the deaths, and it's up to this unlikely duo to stop him.

Few actors have ever been as entertaining as Campbell at his peak, and Ash Williams will forever be his calling card. But "Bubba Ho-Tep" is him stepping into totally different shoes, putting his very unique stamp on a cultural icon, with a genre legend behind the camera. It's B-movie greatness, yet it never quite received the love it so sorely deserves.

Made in scrappy fashion on a budget of just $1 million, the movie made scarcely more than that at the box office. Fortunately, "Bubba Ho-Tep" has gone on to become a cult favorite of sorts, but it still remains undiscovered by far too many. Weird, fun, and surprisingly thoughtful, it's a truly wonderful look at the universal feeling of growing reflective as one gets older. But, ya know, with a mummy and a wonderfully offkey take on Elvis hunting him down.