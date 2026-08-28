Coyote Vs. Acme Resolves A Decades-Long Looney Tunes Mystery

Light spoilers for "Coyote vs. Acme" ahead. That's all, folks!

Despite Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav's efforts to destroy WB's animated legacy (and the Animaniacs in their Water Tower with it), the Looney Tunes have remained pop culture icons for decades. By now, they've not only shaped the medium of animation but American comedy itself in the eyes of multiple generations. Yet, until recently, they'd never really gotten the kind of feature film they truly deserve. (Sorry, fellow millennials, but "Space Jam" is not a good Looney Tunes movie.)

That's finally changed over the last two years. First, we got "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," an incredible cartoon feature that centered on Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (with Eric Bauza voicing both of them) and was easily one of the best animated movies of 2025. Now, we're getting the live-action/animated flick WBD didn't want you to see: "Coyote vs. Acme."

The result is, without a doubt, one of the best all-ages movies of 2026. Indeed, it's a film that unfolds like a hilarious, visually striking cross between "Erin Brockovich" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." And much like the latter classic, "Coyote vs. Acme" uses cartoon characters to expose the horrors of mega corporations and the failings of the justice system.

On top of that, "Coyote vs. Acme" resolves a Looney Tunes mystery decades in the making: Does the Road Runner say "meep meep" or "beep beep?" For a very long time, people have argued over which version they swear they heard watching Looney Tunes shorts growing up, with some even theorizing that the Road Runner's catchphrase was altered at some point, Now, thanks to this movie, we have a definitive answer: It's "beep beep," folks.