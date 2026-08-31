Lanterns Episode 3 Has A Frustrating Problem We've Seen In Too Many Franchises
Spoilers follow.
"Lanterns" Episode 2 already hinted at John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) being far more powerful than anyone anticipated. Now, Episode 3 has explored that idea further by filling in some of John's backstory. Unfortunately, part of that story involves an annoying movie and TV trope that doesn't really explain much of anything.
Episode 3 begins by showing John Stewart Sr. (J. Alphonse Nicholson) being raised out of his bed in a green bubble before a voice asks if he's afraid. This is the selection process carried out by Lantern Abin Sur's Power Ring to determine who on Earth is worthy of becoming the planet's first Green Lantern. Unfortunately, John Sr. says that he is, in fact, afraid, and he's released from the ring's hold. After this he descends into alcoholism as those around him — including his wife, Bernadette Stewart (Nicole Ari Parker) — start to suspect him of being crazy.
Soon, however, Laura Linney's Guardian visits Bernadette to apologize for her husband's experience and for the fact he was passed over for the Green Lantern role. During their conversation, the Guardian says, "Whatever the ring saw in your husband is in his genetic makeup. You are a very formidable woman. Your offspring could one day be an excellent candidate." After Bernadette asks what would happen were she to raise John Jr. to be fearless, Lunney's Guardian replies, "That would certainly warrant our attention."
Essentially, then, the Guardians are interested in John because of some nebulous inherent virtue that resides in his DNA. It's pretty boring stuff, and reminiscent of so many stories in which the lead character is merely destined to become a hero because of, uh, reasons.
John Stewart looks set to be one of the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe — but why?
Thus far, "Lanterns" has provided clarity about the DC Universe timeline and the history of Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan. One thing it hasn't quite clarified, however, is what makes John Stewart so special.
The character first appeared in "Green Lantern" (Volume 2) #87 back in December 1971. In the issue, he's chosen by the Guardians as a backup Lantern for Hal Jordan, much to the latter's dismay. Why John Stewart? Well, it seems he displayed the necessary integrity by standing up to two dodgy cops trying to stop two men from playing a board game on the sidewalk. When one officer asks John if he's looking for trouble, he replies, "I don't want it. But I'm not about to run from it either!" That sums up his character, and is intended to demonstrate why the Guardians picked him as Jordan's backup.
As the comics went on, John ultimately took Hal's place as Earth's main Green Lantern. He also established a reputation as being one of the most powerful Green Lanterns, though he never officially surpassed Hal's power. In fact, Hal is arguably seen as the more powerful Lantern, having recreated an entire city using his ring during the "Emerald Twilight" storyline. In "Lanterns," however, there have been strong hints that John has potential to be the more powerful Lantern, such as when he maintained a complex bird construct even when not wearing the Power Ring in Episode 2. That's an interesting and exciting idea, to be sure. But it would be even better if there was some sort of explanation for this power that went beyond "it's in his DNA."
What exactly makes John Stewart so formidable? Even Lanterns doesn't know
In "Lanterns" Episode 3, we see the Power Ring's selection process taking place, which essentially involves identifying a fearless individual worthy of wearing the ring. Ultimately, Hal Jordan fits the bill. But while John Stewart's father might not have made the cut, the ring saw something in him in the first place, otherwise he would never have been selected. What exactly did the ring see in him? Well, that's left up to our imagination. As is John's inherent worthiness, in what is essentially the continuation of a long-running "it's in his DNA" trope that isn't actually all that interesting.
It's the same thing we've seen in the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," where a person is "destined" to become a hero. Meanwhile, the "Spider-Verse" movies interrogate a much more interesting notion: anyone can wear the mask. In "Lanterns," we're merely told that something in John Sr.'s "genetic makeup" drew the Power Ring to him, and that this "something" was likely passed on to John Jr. Of course, the latter is then put through rigorous training by his parents to prepare him for taking on the Green Lantern mantle. But none of that training would have happened without the "it's in his DNA" aspect.
With "Lanterns" Episode 1 delivering a twist that saw Hal Jordan killed, John will now become an even more integral character to the DC Universe. Let's hope "Lanterns" or future DCU projects explore his inherent power more deeply than explaining it as some mysterious genetic inheritance.