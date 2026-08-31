Lanterns Episode 3 Has A Frustrating Problem We've Seen In Too Many Franchises

Spoilers follow.

"Lanterns" Episode 2 already hinted at John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) being far more powerful than anyone anticipated. Now, Episode 3 has explored that idea further by filling in some of John's backstory. Unfortunately, part of that story involves an annoying movie and TV trope that doesn't really explain much of anything.

Episode 3 begins by showing John Stewart Sr. (J. Alphonse Nicholson) being raised out of his bed in a green bubble before a voice asks if he's afraid. This is the selection process carried out by Lantern Abin Sur's Power Ring to determine who on Earth is worthy of becoming the planet's first Green Lantern. Unfortunately, John Sr. says that he is, in fact, afraid, and he's released from the ring's hold. After this he descends into alcoholism as those around him — including his wife, Bernadette Stewart (Nicole Ari Parker) — start to suspect him of being crazy.

Soon, however, Laura Linney's Guardian visits Bernadette to apologize for her husband's experience and for the fact he was passed over for the Green Lantern role. During their conversation, the Guardian says, "Whatever the ring saw in your husband is in his genetic makeup. You are a very formidable woman. Your offspring could one day be an excellent candidate." After Bernadette asks what would happen were she to raise John Jr. to be fearless, Lunney's Guardian replies, "That would certainly warrant our attention."

Essentially, then, the Guardians are interested in John because of some nebulous inherent virtue that resides in his DNA. It's pretty boring stuff, and reminiscent of so many stories in which the lead character is merely destined to become a hero because of, uh, reasons.