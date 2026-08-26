The Variety Show That Gave Dolly Parton Her Big Break (And An Iconic Song)

For so many of us, it's hard to fathom a world without Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean. The music legend, famous actress, theme park founder, and just all-around ambassador for kindness and charity enjoyed a level of fame so high and continual that it's only achievable by a select few. Of course, very few people are born into fame, and Dolly was no different. She started out performing at an early age, singing on local Tennessee radio and television programs. Her clear musical talent helped her find work as a songwriter, where she often worked with her uncle, Bill Owens. Despite her management and record labels attempting to fashion her as a bubblegum pop singer given the genre's popularity in the 1960s, Dolly eventually got the chance to record country music in the latter part of the decade.

Although Parton's early efforts in country music didn't take off right away, it was enough to put her on the radar of Porter Wagoner, a musician and entertainer who'd gotten his start in the 1950s and, in 1960, started a syndicated variety TV show, "The Porter Wagoner Show." Modeled after the various variety programs that were popular at the time, the program could best be described as a looser, country and western music-focused "The Ed Sullivan Show," or a less comedic "Hee Haw." In 1967, Wagoner's regular featured female singer, Norma Jean, left the program, and he found a replacement in Dolly Parton. Parton's tenure on the series lasted seven years, during which time her star rose. "The Porter Wagoner Show" was Dolly's big break, and when she decided to leave the program to pursue a solo career in 1974, she wrote one of her biggest hits as a farewell tribute to her mentor and duet partner: "I Will Always Love You."