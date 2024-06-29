Kevin Costner Saved The Bodyguard's Classic Whitney Houston Moment From Pushback

Here's a classic from Hollywood's "Nobody Knows Anything" files (a three-word bit of industry wisdom coined by "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" screenwriter William Goldman in his book "Adventures in the Screen Trade").

You didn't need to know much of anything about the film business in the fall of 1992 to predict the box office success of Mick Jackson's "The Bodyguard." Kevin Costner was at the height of his movie stardom coming off the previous year's "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" and "JFK," while his co-star Whitney Houston (making her big-screen acting debut) was one of the most popular recording artists on the planet. The film would have to be an all-time turkey to fall short of profitability.

Based on a 17-year-old screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, "The Bodyguard" underwhelmed critics, but connected strongly enough with its target audience to pull in $122 million at the domestic box office (on a reasonable $25 million budget). The film, however, wound up playing second fiddle to its soundtrack, which, powered by Houston's dynamite cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," sold 45 million copies worldwide on its way to becoming the third highest-selling LP in the history of the music industry.

Houston was already huge, but "The Bodyguard" launched her career into the stratosphere. Even though the movie was a slog, Houston proved in her first time out that she was a blindingly brilliant movie star with legit acting chops. Meanwhile, she hit a level of pop stardom only a few singers –- Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and maybe Taylor Swift -– have reached before or since.

And if her record label had been calling the shots on the recording of her defining song, it might've completely ruined everything.