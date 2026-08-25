Prime Video's RoboCop Series Just Found The Actor Who Could Make It Must-Watch TV

The original "RoboCop" is one of those seemingly untouchable classics. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the 1987 sci-fi/action flick is downright perfect by the estimation of most cinephiles. There's a reason why its sequels aren't held in as high of regard. It's also why the 2014 remake (starring Joel Kinnaman) just sort of came and went. Now, Amazon is turning "RoboCop" into a TV show for Prime Video, which should be met with some skepticism. However, the casting choice for the series' lead should go a long way towards making it must-see TV.

According to Deadline, Dan Stevens has been set to tackle the titular role in Prime Video's "RoboCop" TV show, taking over the part initially made famous by the one and only Peter Weller. As mentioned, Kinnaman portrayed the character in 2014's "RoboCop," itself one of those sci-fi remakes that probably should've never happened. Nevertheless, Stevens gives the project an instant shot of life, as he feels like the perfect fit for the material. He's a great actor who doesn't have that A-list "I know them too well" energy and can disappear into the role, making it his own.

For those who may need a refresher, Verhoeven's "RoboCop" takes place in Detroit circa 2030 and centers on Alex Murphy (Weller), a respectable cop who gets blown away by ruthless criminals. As a result, doctors transform him into an unstoppable crime-fighting cyborg called "RoboCop." Equipped with high-tech weaponry, Murphy quickly cleans up the crime-ridden streets of his city. Yet, despite his new robot-like exterior, he still has nightmares of his own death.

In the new Prime Video series, "a giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force — a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer, Alex Murphy (Stevens)."