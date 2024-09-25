The Greatest Sci-Fi Action Comedy Of All Time Is Getting A TV Adaptation

Irony, thy name is Amazon. Long before Iron Man ever arrived on the scene in his fancy metal suit and arsenal of deadly weapons, director Paul Verhoeven had already perfected the art of lampooning America's obsession with hyper-militarized heroes acting as agents of the state with "RoboCop." Action fans ought to be well familiar with how the 1987 classic had one of the first (and arguably final) words on the rise of the police state in modern society in modern genre fiction, telling the story of a sinister mega-conglomerate named (what else?) Omni Consumer Products violently spearheading the newest technological horror: taking a dead cop killed in the line of duty, resurrecting him in the disturbing "body" of a metallic droid, arming it to the teeth, and setting it loose upon the streets of a futuristic Detroit. What could possibly go wrong!

Now, decades after becoming one of the most celebrated pieces of satire ever made, the most ironic of all studios is now setting its sights on another adaptation of the famous property.

Variety indicates that a new "RoboCop" television series is currently in the works by Amazon Studios (you know, the film-based division of the multinational conglomerate Amazon, of course) and has now settled on its lead creative ... while a very familiar face has also come on board as an executive producer. Peter Ocko has reportedly joined the production as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner while horror mastermind James Wan will serve as executive producer. A longtime veteran of TV, Ocko has previously written for projects such as "The Office," "Elementary," and "Black Sails," though this will be by far his most significant credit. More details below!