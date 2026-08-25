5 Best Non-Sci-Fi Books To Read If You Like Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary

Published 307 years ago, Daniel Defoe's "Robinson Crusoe" was probably one of the many books on your junior high school summer reading list. It's also probably one you skimmed since its archaic language was difficult to muscle through. It's high time, however, that you take a proper swing at the novel, itself a rich and open-minded narrative about distant locations, survival, and, most importantly, cultural exchange. Sure, it's also an old-world colonialist fantasy, but it might be seen as being progressive for its time. It was published in 1719, after all.

You likely know the story from general cultural osmosis. Robinson Crusoe goes on a series of ill-fated sea voyages that, after a few years, see him landing in Brazil as a stern, uncaring individual who enslaves people. Then, while sailing to Africa to kidnap more enslaved people, Robinson is thrown off course by a storm and crash-lands on a remote uncharted Venezuelan isle. He remains there for many years, having to rely on whatever tools wash ashore from the shipwreck to survive. The book details what Robinson builds and his growing comfort with living off the land.

The wrinkle comes with the introduction of Friday, a prisoner Robinson frees from a tribe of itinerant marauders. He teaches Friday English, and the two gradually join forces to fight marauders, construct boats, and free other prisoners.

Is it old-fashioned? Very much. Is it still a roaring good adventure book about survival and cultural exchange (à la "Project Hail Mary," minus the sci-fi elements)? Also yes. It's high time you finally got around to reading "Robinson Crusoe." (Witney Seibold)