The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Is One Of The Only Actors To Play Both Batman And Robin

DC fans are debating fiercely about who should play Batman in the new DC Universe. One popular pick is Jensen Ackles, the "Supernatural" star who recently starred as Soldier Boy (an a-hole version of Captain America) on "The Boys" and is returning for prequel series "Vought Rising."

Ackles has a feather in his cap, and it's not only that Dean Winchester on "Supernatural" was basically the Batman to his little bro Sam's (Jared Padalecki) Dick Grayson. Ackles has already played Batman in several animated DC films, all part of a continuity called the Tomorrowverse (named for the first film, 2020's "Superman: Man of Tomorrow").

Ackles starred as Batman in the two-part film "Batman: The Long Halloween," adapted from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's beloved Batman comic mini-series. Ackles' Batman also appeared as a supporting character in "Legion of Super-Heroes," "Justice League: Warworld," and the three-part Tomorrowverse finale "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths."

But Ackles' involvement in Batman animation stretches back further. His first trip to Gotham City was in a superlative DC animated movie, 2010's "Batman: Under the Red Hood." He appeared as the former Robin Jason Todd, infamously murdered by the Joker in 1988 story arc "A Death in the Family." In "Under the Red Hood," Jason (Ackles) returns to life and becomes the eponymous vigilante, seeking revenge on the man who murdered him and to teach Batman (Bruce Greenwood) a lesson.

Notably, this makes Ackles one of the few actors to play Batman and one of the Robins. Another is Troy Baker, who's voiced Batman in several animated films plus two Robins: Tim Drake in the video game "Batman: Arkham City", and then (like Ackles) Jason Todd/Red Hood in the sequel "Arkham Knight." (Baker is, incidentally, also a rare actor who has played both Batman and the Joker.)