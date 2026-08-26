125 Marvel Trivia Questions To Prove You're A True Fan
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What do comic book fans love even more than the comics themselves? Showing off and testing their knowledge gleaned from all that time spent face down in the funny books. The Marvel Universe, with over 60 years of comic books behind it and the most expansive movie franchise in history, has the most trivia to collect next to the company's Distinguished Competition.
If you have strong opinions on what the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are, took sides as Team Iron Man or Team Captain America back during "Civil War," are the type to post "Magneto was right!" on social media, and/or know what a "pull list" is, then this is the quiz for you. Topics will range from Spider-Man to the X-Men to the Avengers to the Fantastic Four, covering both the original comics and the movie adaptations. Strap in, put your best thinking cap on, and test if you're as much of a Marvel expert as you think you are.
Easy MCU Trivia
Let's start with where most Marvel fans became obsessed: the movies. These questions will pull from both famous production/filmmaking stories as well as in-universe worldbuilding details. If you've seen all (or even most) MCU movies and paid attention, you should be able to walk away with a passing grade.
1. What was the first Marvel movie directed by Joe and Anthony Russo?
Answer: "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
2. What color is the Soul Stone?
Answer: Orange.
3. What is Captain America's shield made of?
Answer: Vibranium.
4. Who is Loki's father?
Answer: Laufey, king of the Frost Giants.
5. Who blinded Nick Fury's left eye?
Answer: Goose the Flerken.
6. What is Killmonger's Wakandan name?
Answer: N'Jadaka.
7. What is the home country of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff?
Answer: Sokovia.
8. What does S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for in the MCU?
Answer: Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division.
9. Which movie star was considered to play Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr.'s casting?
Answer: Tom Cruise, who turned the role of Tony Stark down.
10. "Fantastic Four: First Steps" takes place on what alternate Earth?
Answer: Earth-828.
11. When was Josh Brolin's first appearance as Thanos in the MCU?
Answer: 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy."
12. What is the name of the planet ruled by the Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok"?
Answer: Sakaar.
13. What does "MJ" stand for in the MCU "Spider-Man" films?
Answer: Michelle Jones.
14. Which director was originally attached to direct "Ant-Man"?
Answer: Edgar Wright, who left "Ant-Man" because of creative differences with Marvel.
15. Name the actor who replaced Hugo Weaving as the Red Skull in "Avengers: Infinity War."
Answer: Ross Marquand.
16. Who forged Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet?
Answer: Dwarf King Eitri.
17. In the title sequence of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," what is the species name of the alien predator the Guardians fight?
Answer: An Abilisk.
18. Where did Nick Fury pick the team name "Avengers" from?
Answer: From Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel's old flight call-sign, "Avenger."
19. What song does Star-Lord dance to in the opening of "Guardians of the Galaxy?"
Answer: "Come and Get Your Love," by Redbone.
20. Who is the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme after "Avengers: Endgame?"
Answer: Wong.
Easy Marvel Comics Trivia
There's no Marvel Studios without Marvel Comics, so let's look to the source material next. These next questions focus on both the history of Marvel Comics as a company and its major characters. This might be a bit more challenging than the movies given how labyrinthine Marvel continuity is — if you want to break out your Marvel encylopedias and do some last minute research, be my guest.
1. Which Marvel comic is the best-selling issue of all time?
Answer: "X-Men" #1 (1991) by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee.
2. What was the original name of Marvel Comics when it was founded in 1939?
Answer: Timely Comics.
3. Who murdered Elektra in "Daredevil" #181?
Answer: Bullseye.
4. Thanos first appeared in what Marvel comic?
Answer: "The Invincible Iron Man" #55.
5. What was the original line-up of the Avengers?
Answer: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Ant-Man, and the Wasp.
6. Wolverine first debuted battling which Marvel hero?
Answer: The Hulk.
7. Did Captain America debut before or after the U.S. entered World War II?
Answer: Before, in 1940.
8. Did the Kingpin debut as a Daredevil villain or as a Spider-Man villain?
Answer: A Spider-Man villain.
9. What is the name of the Fantastic Four's New York City headquarters?
Answer: The Baxter Building.
10. Which hero most prominently flipped from Iron Man's side to Captain America's side in "Civil War"?
Answer: Spider-Man.
11. What caused the New Avengers to form in Marvel Comics?
Answer: A mass breakout at the Raft, a super-villain prison.
12. In Marvel Comics, which two alien empires have been locked in a long, galaxy-spanning war prominently featured across "Avengers" comics?
Answer: The Kree and the Skrulls.
13. Who took over as artist on "The Amazing Spider-Man" after Steve Ditko left?
Answer: John Romita Sr.
14. Carol Danvers lost her Ms. Marvel powers fighting what future X-Man?
Answer: Rogue.
15. What is the multiversal designation of the original Ultimate Universe?
Answer: Earth-1610.
16. What's the name of the organization that gave Wolverine his adamantium skeleton?
Answer: Weapon X.
17. What weapon did Reed Richards use to defeat Galactus in "Fantastic Four" #50?
Answer: The Ultimate Nullifier.
18. Spider-Man first tried to become a member of which superhero group?
Answer: The Fantastic Four, in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #1.
19. Who are the creators of Miles Morales?
Answer: Writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli.
20: Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom competed for the title of Sorcerer Supreme in what classic comic?
Answer: "Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment" by Roger Stern and Mike Mignola.
MCU Deep-Cut Trivia
Ok, let's take this to the next level. You've made it past the easy MCU questions, so this next stage will weed out the casual fans from the dedicated ones. Answers will require you to call upon more obscure details, as well to hold and apply a more comprehensive knowledge of Marvel history itself.
1. How many directors have directed more than one MCU movie?
Answer: Nine — The Russo Brothers (as co-directing duo), Ryan Coogler, Destin Daniel Cretton, Jon Favreau, James Gunn, Peyton Reed, Jon Watts, Taika Waititi, and Joss Whedon.
2. What alien species is Nebula?
Answer: A Luphomoid.
3. Who was the first actor to play Daredevil in live-action, and in what?
Answer: Rex Smith, in the 1989 TV movie "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk," a spin-off of the "Incredible Hulk" TV series starring Bill Bixby.
4.What was the first adaptation of the Avengers outside Marvel Comics?
Answer: The 1966 cartoon "The Marvel Super Heroes."
5. The original "Avengers" film is a loose adaptation of what Marvel comic?
Answer: "The Ultimates" by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch.
6. What collection of words activate Bucky's Winter Soldier programming?
Answer: "Longing, rusted, seventeen, daybreak, furnace, nine, benign, homecoming, one, freight car."
7. What is the official language of Wakanda?
Answer: Xhosa.
8. "You, Avengers, you are my meteor and the Earth will crack with the weight of your failure" — which MCU villain says this line?
Answer: Ultron, in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."
9. Name every item on Steve Rogers' list of things to catch up on from "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
Answer: "I Love Lucy," Moon landing, Berlin Wall (up + down), Steve Jobs (Apple), Disco, Thai food, "Star Wars"/"Star Trek", Nirvana (band), "Rocky" ("Rocky II?"), and "Troubleman" (soundtrack).
10. What is the name of Ronan the Accuser's flagship in "Guardians of the Galaxy?"
Answer: The Dark Aster.
11. This actress appeared in both "Captain Marvel" and "Eternals" as two separate characters. Who is it, and which characters?
Answer: Gemma Chan: Minn-Erva in "Captain Marvel" and Sersi in "Eternals."
12. What city does Bucky Barnes represent in Congress?
Answer: Brooklyn, New York.
13. What are the names of all four members of Thanos' Black Order?
Answer: Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, and Cull Obsidian.
14. Name every actor who has played William Stryker in the "X-Men" films.
Answer: Brian Cox, Danny Huston, and Josh Helman.
15: What is the name of the airport the Avengers fight at in "Captain America: Civil War?"
Answer: The Leipzig-Halle Airport in Germany.
16. Who is the current leader of Wakanda's Dora Milaje?
Answer: Ayo.
17. Before becoming the Punisher, Frank Castle was part of what black ops team in Afghanistan?
Answer: Cerberus Squad.
Marvel Comics Deep-Cut Trivia
If you've made it past the more difficult MCU questions, let's see if you can answer questions that make similar deep cuts into Marvel Comics history. These aren't questions you can answer by merely skimming a fan wiki. They require such deep familiarity with Marvel history, and firsthand experience reading classic comics, that you can't help but have memorized some details along the way.
1. What solar system did the Dark Phoenix destroy in "X-Men" #135?
Answer: The D'Bari star system.
2. What was the original name of the Red Skull in 1940s Captain America comics?
Answer: George Maxon.
3. Which "Amazing Spider-Man" issues originally ran without the approval of the Comics Code Authority due to depictions of drug use in the story?
Answer: "Amazing Spider-Man" #96-98.
4. A young George R. R. Martin wrote in several letters to Marvel Comics — what was the first issue to publish one of them?
Answer:"Fantastic Four" #20.
5. An episode of this classic British spy series helped inspire X-Men villains the Hellfire Club — name the series and the episode.
Answer: "The Avengers" (no relation to the Marvel characters) Season 4, Episode 21, "A Touch of Brimstone."
6. Which two longtime Spider-Man supporting characters were framed as being the Hobgoblin?
Answer: Flash Thompson and Ned Leeds.
7. "X-Men" writer Chris Claremont compared Magneto to which famous political figure?
Answer: Former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin.
8. A 1970s "Fantastic Four" cartoon replaced which member of the team with H.E.R.B.I.E. The Robot?
Answer: The Human Torch.
9. Before her official first appearance in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #42, when was Mary Jane Watson first mentioned in the series?
Answer: Issue #15, when Aunt May tries unsuccessfully to set Peter up on a blind date with her.
10. When was the first time a Marvel Comics and DC Comics superhero officially crossed over?
Answer: 1976's "Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century."
11. Which Marvel hero teamed up with the Autobots in issue #3 of Marvel Comics' "The Transformers?"
Answer: Spider-Man.
12. Which now-famous comic artist penciled a 1985 mini-series starring Rocket Raccoon?
Answer: Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.
13. In "X-Men," the sewer-dwelling mutants called the Morlocks are named for what classic science fiction novel?
Answer: "The Time Machine" by H. G. Wells.
14. What is the multiversal designation of the "Days of Future Past" timeline?
Answer: Earth-811.
15. When was Peter Parker first unmasked as Spider-Man?
Answer: In "The Amazing Spider-Man" #12, when fighting Doc Ock — but because Peter had a cold, he couldn't put up a fight, leading everyone to conclude he was merely posing as Spider-Man to try and save Doc Ock's hostage, Betty Brant.
16. Which member of the Runaways is a mutant, which one is a sorcerer, and which one is an alien?
Answer: Molly Hayes is a mutant with super-strength, Nico Minoru is a sorcerer, and Karolina Dean is an alien (a Majesdanian).
17. What Marvel comic book series brought the original five X-Men into the present via time travel?
Answer: "All-New X-Men" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen.
Marvel Heroes Trivia
The Marvel Universe would be nothing without its superheroes, so let's narrow the focus a bit for these next questions. These are specifically trivia pertaining to facts about the heroes of Marvel — their secret identies, power sets, backstories, and critical moments in their history. But if you're expecting such each questions as "what color is Spider-Man's costume?", think again!
1. What is Wolverine's real name?
Answer: James Howlett. (Logan is only a later alias of Wolverine's.)
2. What originally triggered Bruce Banner's transformations into the Hulk?
Answer: Sunset.
3. What superhero temporarily took the Thing's place on the Fantastic Four after the first "Secret Wars" event?
Answer: She-Hulk.
4. What was Kitty Pryde's first code name as an X-Man?
Answer: Sprite.
5. The Silver Surfer hails from what alien world?
Answer: Zenn-La.
6. What is the name of Beta Ray Bill's hammer?
Answer: Stormbreaker.
7. In which issue did Daredevil start wearing his red suit?
Answer: "Daredevil" #7.
8. What is the Hulk's full legal name?
Answer: Dr. Robert Bruce Banner.
9. Which Marvel hero became the Kingpin's ward after he killed their father?
Answer: Echo/Maya Lopez.
10. Which Marvel hero served as Daredevil's partner, and co-star of his comic series, during the 1970s?
Answer: Black Widow.
11. What superhero personas has Clint Barton used besides Hawkeye?
Answer: Goliath and Ronin.
12. Which music-themed Marvel hero was created in a cross-promotion with Casablanca Records?
Answer: Dazzler of the X-Men.
13. Who are Nightcrawler's parents?
Answer: Mystique and Destiny.
14. What universe is Ghost Spider/Gwen Stacy from?
Answer: Earth-65.
15. In Marvel Comics, what was Tony Stark's cover story to protect his secret identity as Iron Man?
Answer: That he invented Iron Man's armor and hired him as his bodyguard.
16. What powers does Miles Morales have as Spider-Man that Peter Parker doesn't?
Answer: Camouflage powers as well as a bio-electric charge he can use as "Venom Blasts" or to create energy blades.
17. What is Professor Charles Xavier's darkest secret?
Answer: That there will never be a nuclear war — because he secretly placed a psychic block in the mind of anyone who could ever potentially make one happen.
Marvel Villains Trivia
No hero is complete without a villain to challenge them. So, let's take the principle of the last set of questions and apply them instead to the Marvel Universe's villains, who frankly are just as vital characters as their heroic counterparts. Brace for questions on discarded birth names, evil plans, vengeful motivations, villainous achievements and more.
1. Which villain originally paralyzed Professor X in Marvel Comics?
Answer: Lucifer.
2. Which Spider-Man villain wielded the Venom symbiote as part of the Dark Avengers?
Answer: Scorpion/Mac Gargan.
3. What does M.O.D.O.K. stand for?
Answer: Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.
4. Who was the first super-villain that Spider-Man fought, and when?
Answer: The Chameleon in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #1.
5. What was Doctor Doom's first evil plan in his debut appearance, "Fantastic Four" #5?
Answer: He forced the FF to time travel and bring him Blackbeard's treasure, because the treasure contained jewels enchanted by Merlin.
6. What is Kang the Conqueror's original name?
Answer: Nathaniel Richards.
7. What U.S. President was revealed to be the leader of the "Secret Empire" conspiracy in "Captain America" #175?
Answer: President Richard Nixon.
8.Which alien race created the Mandarin's ten rings?
Answer: The Makluans.
9. Why does Eddie Brock hate Spider-Man?
Answer: Eddie was a journalist who reported inaccurate information on the "Sin-Eater" serial killer; when Spider-Man caught the real killer, Eddie was fired.
10. What villains crucified Wolverine in "Uncanny X-Men" #251?
Answer: The Reavers.
11. In which issue of "Daredevil" does the Kingpin learn Matt Murdock's secret identity?
Answer: "Daredevil" #227.
12. What is Baron Mordo's first name?
Answer: Karl.
13. Baron Heinrich Zemo's mask was sealed to his face by what chemical?
Answer: Adhesive X.
14. Who was the first super-villain to make a return appearance and battle Spider-Man a second time?
Answer: The Vulture, in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #7.
15. What super-villainess is in love with the Mighty Thor?
Answer: Amora the Enchantress.
16. What Marvel villain delivered Reed and Sue Richards' daughter, and named her Valeria?
Answer: Doctor Doom.
17. Who was the first Green Goblin to not be one of the Osborns?
Answer: Bart Hamilton, Harry Osborn's psychiatrist and the third Green Goblin, from "The Amazing Spider-Man" #176-180.
Hard Marvel Trivia
The final challenge. These questions go deeper than the deep cuts. You'll have to know the details of otherwise forgotten Marvel comics from decades past, be able to remember whole lists of names, and more. If and only if you've got knowledge of the Marvel Universe to rival the Watcher himself, proceed.
1. Ultron originally debuted with a different alias concealing his robotic nature — what was it?
Answer: The Crimson Cowl.
2. What is Magneto's birth name, and which comic revealed it?
Answer: Max Eisenhardt, and "Magneto: Testament" by Greg Pak and Carmine Di Giandomenico.
3. What was the original line-up of the Masters of Evil, and which comic debuted them?
Answer: Baron Zemo, the Melter, Radioactive Man, and the Black Knight; "The Avengers" #6.
4. Name each member of "The Five," the mutants responsible for resurrecting others on Krakoa?
Answer: Hope Summers, Proteus, Egg, Elixir, and Tempus.
5. Who was the first X-Man to join the team outside of the original five?
Answer: Mimic.
6. Before Captain America's revival in "Avengers" #4, Marvel staged a test run to gauge interest in Cap's return, where a super-villain disguises themselves as Captain America and then battles the Human Torch. Who was the villain, and in what issue?
Answer: Carl Zante/The Acrobat, in "Strange Tales" #114.
7. The 1963 "The Amazing Spider-Man" #1 contains a misprint repeatedly identifying Peter Parker by the wrong name — what incorrect name is given in the issue?
Answer: Peter Palmer.
8. In "Amazing Fantasy" #15, who originally tells Peter Parker, "With great power, there must also come great responsibility?"
Answer: No-one; this famous line is delivered with narration in the closing panel of the issue. Later adaptations have changed it into a piece of wisdom Uncle Ben imparts before his death.
9. Exactly how many mutants died in the destruction of Genosha in "New X-Men" #115?
Answer: 16,521,618.
10. The modern Marvel universe effectively began with this crossover issue that confirmed the company's superhero titles took place in the same setting. What's the issue?
Answer: Fantastic Four" #12, which features a guest appearance by the Hulk.
11. Is Doctor Doom a real doctor?
Answer: No, considering he was expelled from university for the dangerous experiment that scarred his face. Victor von Doom never completed his undergraduate studies, let alone doctoral ones.
12. A groundbreaking Marvel comic shattered convention by featuring no written dialogue, inspiring numerous homages and parodies. What is the issue?
Answer: "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" #21, or "Silent Interlude," by Larry Hama, published in 1984.
13. Which episode of "Malcolm in the Middle" is Wanda Maximoff shown watching in "WandaVision" Episode 8, "Previously On?"
Answer: Malcolm in the Middle" Season 7 Episode 2, "Health Insurance."
14. What is Cassandra Nova's origin story?
Answer: Cassandra Nova is not merely an evil twin of Professor X, but an astral parasite called a "mummudrai" that was drawn to his psychic powers and then copied his DNA to make a body of her own. When Cassandra tried to kill Charles in the womb, he struck back and caused his "sister" to be stillborn. But that organic mass endured and pulled itself back together into Cassandra, plotting revenge the whole time.
15. Name every actor who Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch used as a model for the reimagined Avengers in "The Ultimates."
Answer: Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Brad Pitt (Captain America), Johnny Depp (Iron Man), Matthew McConaughey (Giant Man), Zhang Ziyi (The Wasp), Bruce Willis (Hawkeye), Angelina Jolie (Scarlet Witch), James Haven (Quicksilver), and Steve Buscemi (Bruce Banner).
16. What was famous "Daredevil" writer-artist Frank Miller's first credit at Marvel Comics?
Answer: Drawing "John Carter: Warlord of Mars" #18 as a guest artist in 1978.
17. Name every editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics after Stan Lee.
Answer: Roy Thomas, Len Wein, Marv Wolfman, Gerry Conway, Archie Goodwin, Jim Shooter, Tom DeFalco, Bob Harras, Joe Quesada, Axel Alonso, C.B. Cebulski, and Stephen Wacker.