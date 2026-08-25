Jeff Bridges And A Legendary Director Were In One Of The Best '70s Political Thrillers

The 1970s were a golden era for the political conspiracy thriller, as various real-life issues and artistic trends came to a head during that decade. In terms of real-world political affairs, the turbulent 1960s leading up to the Watergate scandal and the 1974 resignation of Richard Nixon contributed greatly to films about conspiracies in the upper echelons of government. Meanwhile, the advent of the Hollywood New Wave along with the freshly revamped MPAA saw American filmmakers become even bolder in their work. The political conspiracy thriller borrowed from genres as diverse as film noir, spy movies, and even horror films, as they typically followed Everymen who find themselves in over their heads.

Picking the best '70s conspiracy thriller is a tough call, but 1979's "Winter Kills" is a top contender for the most '70s conspiracy thriller. The film was based on author Richard Condon's 1974 novel, and not only had Condon penned an earlier novel which was turned into a conspiracy thriller classic ("The Manchurian Candidate"), the book also tells a story that's a thinly-veiled allegory for arguably the most famous conspiracy theory topic of all time, the John F. Kennedy assassination. As if that wasn't enough, the movie, which began shooting in 1977 with a stacked cast (including Jeff Bridges in the lead and legendary director John Huston as his father), was actually shut down for over a year.

The delay forced writer/director William Richert to make a whole other film in between to raise funds, while producers Leonard Goldberg and Robert Sterling were murdered and imprisoned, respectively, by the time the movie finally opened in 1979. As all that implies, "Winter Kills" is one heckuva film.