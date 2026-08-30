Not Everyone Likes The Federation: Star Trek's Maquis Explained

Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

Trekkies will often tout the utopian aspects of "Star Trek" with great enthusiasm. In the vision of show creator Gene Roddenberry, the future will be a more peaceful place where prejudice has been overcome (at least on Earth), nations are united, and war is a thing of the past. By the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the utopia only became more bracingly clear. This is a post-capitalist civilization, wherein miracle technologies like food replicators and faster-than-light travel facilitate efficient resource allocation, ensuring that no one will be sick or hungry anywhere in the Federation. Ships are devoted to scientific study and exploration, and the officers on those ships are all ostensibly experts in diplomacy and negotiation.

But, as seen in the two-part "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "The Maquis," there are those in the Federation who resent the organization, as it often fails at its job. Because the Federation isn't devoted to combat, they aren't necessarily well-equipped to rattle their sabers when dealing with a violent, devious, warlike species who would be all too happy to start fighting. Say, the Cardassians. And if the Federation's skilled negotiators have to "peacefully" cede some of their own worlds to the Cardassians as part of a potential peace deal, well, the citizens of those worlds just might be a little miffed to be suddenly living under Cardassian rule.

Those citizens might even form their own anti-Cardassian terrorist fighting force, even if the Federation doesn't approve. The force, called the Maquis, would be hated by both the Federation and the Cardassians.

The Maquis serve as a major part of "Deep Space Nine" and, later, "Star Trek: Voyager."