This Chilling 2026 Thriller With A 97% Score On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Aleshea Harris' "Is God Is" is a full meal. It's a rich Southern Gothic with the soul of a 1970s revenge thriller. The film is powered by two sensational performances from Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, who play twin sisters bearing the scars of a fire their father (Sterling K. Brown) started when they were children. They believe their mother Ruby (Vivica A. Fox) died in the blaze, so they're surprised to receive a letter from her as adults. They visit her, whom they call God, on her deathbed, where she entreats them to track down their father and kill him. They aren't initially eager to honor her request, but when they see her in such a gnarly physical state, they commit to the task.

That's right. These women are on a righteously wrathful mission from God.

Unfortunately, their road trip does not bring them into contact with legendary blues and soul musicians. Instead, they encounter the women unfortunate enough to have fallen for their father. As is tragically the case with many abused women, they're not willing to give up on the man, much less give the sisters directions to his whereabouts. This is where we begin to learn that Racine (Young) is far more vengeful than her sister Anaia (Johnson). It's an intriguing dynamic that, paired with Harris' unpredictable plotting and tonal wizardry, makes for a one-of-a-kind film that will hopefully be remembered as awards season ratchets up. And you can currently watch this film, which holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, on Prime Video.