Is God Is Review: A Bracing Blend Of Greek Tragedy With Afropunk Grindhouse Wrath

Aleshea Harris' film "Is God Is," adapted from her own play, is an intoxicating, stylish cocktail of wrath; a cocktail mixed with four parts Greek tragedy, three parts grindhouse, two parts film noir, and a heavy pour of Harris' unique style. The characters speak with a rhythmic, staccato patois that carries with it a slam-poetry spray of anger-born embers. It shakes its fist at domestic abuse, and the casual cruelty men bear on the world. It's telling that the abusive father from "Is God Is," played by Sterling K. Brown, is credited only as "Man." This film is a middle finger in the face of male-kind, and how their habits of violence, misogyny, and dismissal of the families they leave in their impulsive wake divinely give birth to the violent revenge that will, if the gods are on our side, destroy them.

This is a film dripping with religious and demonic symbolism, but re-interpolated into the images of modern Afropunk impulses. There is a small cult-like Christian church in "Is God Is," led by a growling, cussing, devil-hating pastor (Erika Alexander), but she is a false prophet, a video game miniboss who has appropriated the language and movement of the divine but who stands as an impediment to God's fury.

The fury in question comes from the two lead characters, twin sisters Racine (Kara Young) and Anaia (Mallori Johnson). They both bear scars over large parts of their bodies, left over from an incident of sadistic childhood abuse. Racine is the angrier, more impulsive of them, happy to commit violence to protect herself and her sister. Anaia, meanwhile, is the more conscientious one, horrified that her sister may be flying off the handle once they are given a mission from God. The Man is not God in "Is God Is," but mother (Vivica A. Fox) is.