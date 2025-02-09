Why Vivica A. Fox Was Banned From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The world of celebrity beef is strange, byzantine, and always feels like "B" plot lines from decades-old soap operas. Case in point: prolific actress Vivica A. Fox has been banned by longtime talk show host Jimmy Kimmel from ever appearing on his late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The comedian and the actress came to blows over a very awkward on-air interview involving Fox's friend Star Jones, an erstwhile host of the hit series "The View." The interview has since been removed from YouTube and any other online sources, but the confrontation was recalled with clarity in an article on the Nicki Swift website.

Fans of Jimmy Kimmel might know that he has an occasional propensity to dogpile in on certain random celebrities, usually for no discernible reason. He notoriously sparked a fake rivalry with Matt Damon, one might recall, that lasted for years. Kimmel would claim that Damon was in the green room at every one of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" tapings, but that the show always ran a little too long to bring him out. Kimmel would apologize on the air for ignoring Damon, sometimes taking a little too much pleasure in the apology. This fake "rivalry" led to extended comedy bits and even musical numbers. Kimmel's onetime girlfriend and fellow talk show host Sarah Silverman, once getting in on the joke, once wrote and performed a song — with Matt Damon — called "I'm F***ing Matt Damon." Kimmel responded in kind.

Kimmel, in the mid-2000s, also liked to josh Star Jones, using her as a punchline to a lot of his jokes. Jones had no personal beef with Kimmel, but she was an outsize personality, making her a target for Kimmel and other comedians. Vivica Fox, however, was close with Jones and didn't like Kimmel's digs at her friend. In 2005, Fox told off Kimmel on the air. Kimmel, to avoid any further awkwardness, disinvited Fox to his show in perpetuity.