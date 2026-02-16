I've Been Watching Action Movies For 48 Years. This Is The Film That Made Me A Lifelong Fan

I was born at the dawn of Hollywood's 1970s blockbuster era. Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" became the highest grossing film ever during my second year on the planet, and George Lucas revolutionized escapist cinema shortly after with "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." Films kept getting bigger and bigger, and studios' desire to outdo the last mega-budget crowdpleaser proved insatiable. More of the same was insufficient. Above and beyond was the order of the day. Hence, when Hal Needham pulled off a bunch of wild freeway chases and crashes in 1977's smash hit "Smokey and the Bandit," the sequel had to up the ante with a pregnant pachyderm and the demolition of a massive roller coaster. He clearly had more fun making "The Cannonball Run."

Since the days of the silent Westerns starring dashing cowboys like Tom Mix, or Buster Keaton's life-or-death physical comedy set pieces in classics like "The General," Hollywood has prided itself on arm-rest clutching spectacle. But with the advent of sophisticated special effects leading to stunt-laden triumphs like "Gone in 60 Seconds," "Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry," and "Used Cars," it felt like we were entering an age of risk management. Hollywood could afford to knock out multiple car-crashing, bullet-whizzing stunt spectaculars a year. And, on occasion, they were more than the sum of their jerry-rigged parts.

In the pre-CGI days, practically staged action was the coin of a catastrophic realm. We'd already been blown away by "The French Connection" and "The Seven-Ups," but I felt we needed something bigger and zanier. I was very young and very much in the market for something akin to the slapstick-silliness of Richard Rush's crash-'em-up "Freebie and the Bean." How much more decadent could a big-budget action film get? John Landis found out with "The Blues Brothers."