Wildwood Trailer: Laika's Stunning Stop-Motion Adventure Could Be One Of 2026's Best Films

What's a world without stop-motion? Laika, the Oregon-based film studio behind such modern animated classics as "Coraline" and "ParaNorman," is finally returning this year with "Wildwood," its first stop-motion feature since 2019's "Missing Link" misfired at the box office. And while I'll confess to being lukewarm on the story and characters for that one, it was just as aesthetically spectacular as anything else the production house has crafted. Now, with "Wildwood" taking Laika back to its darker fantasy roots, we might just be in for one of the best pictures of 2026.

That's certainly the impression I get from its trailer, which left me feeling very emotional all by itself. Directed by Laika co-founder Travis Knight (fresh off helming this summer's surprisingly substantial "Masters of the Universe" live-action movie) and adapted from Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis' 2011 novel by longtime Laika screenwriter Chris Butler, the movie follows a young girl (Peyton Elizabeth Lee's Prue McKeel) growing up in Laika's backyard near Portland as she and a classmate (Jacob Tremblay's Curtis Mehlberg) set out to rescue her infant brother after he's kidnapped by a pack of crows and taken to a supposedly magical forest. But why did these foul fowls nab Prue's sibling to begin with?

As we see in the "Wildwood" trailer, they did so at the behest of Carey Mulligan's Alexandra, a woman who suffered the terrible loss of her own son. A story about a grief-stricken mother doing horrific things in order to cope with her pain recalls, of all things, "Talk to Me" filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou's feel-bad 2025 horror flick "Bring Her Back," and honestly? As someone who was reared on stuff like "Return to Oz" and animated Don Bluth movies, I'm all for this kind of emotionally challenging, family-friendly fare.